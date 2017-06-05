GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Barcelona fans can't believe what Cristiano Ronaldo was chanting during Real Madrid celebrations

For some reason, Cristiano Ronaldo is always having to prove his doubters wrong.

The Portuguese superstar is one of the greatest players football has ever seen and has the stats and trophies to prove it.

But, there’s always football fans waiting to criticise him for every bad pass or missed chance - even Madrid supporters themselves.

But those ‘Ronaldo haters’ didn’t have a chance to criticise him during Real Madrid’s 4-1 victory over Juventus in the Champions League final.

Ronaldo was at his prolific best, scoring twice as Los Blancos won their second consecutive Champions League title.

That trophy will go with his La Liga title in what has been an incredible campaign for him and Madrid.

And winning both the league and Champions League, scoring 42 goals in the process, has put him clear in the running for the 2017 Ballon d’Or. In fact, he’s now rated as 1/33 to win the accolade with second favourite, Lionel Messi, being quoted at about 16/1.

In other words, Ronaldo will pick up his fifth Ballon d’Or next January and draw level with Messi’s record.

And it seems that Ronaldo is only too aware of that.

During Madrid’s Champions League celebrations back at the Bernabeu, everyone was in a party mood.

And when Cristiano took over the microphone - sporting his new haircut - the supporters started signing: “Cristiano, Ballon d'Or.”

Ronaldo initially ignored them, crying “Siiiiiiiiiiii” - his now famous catchphrase.

But then he started screaming “Cristiano, Ballon d’Or” to which all of his Madrid teammates joined.

Watch: Cristiano sings 'Cristiano, Ballon d'Or'

It certainly got quite the reaction on Twitter, with many very surprised by his decision to relish in the individual glory when his side have just won the Champions League.

And a video also emerged of Messi winning the treble and dedicating the success to the fans, compared to Ronaldo singing about his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or.

Watch: Messi vs Ronaldo

Twitter reacts

Check out the rather hostile reaction:

