Jamie Carragher sent a brilliant tweet after Michael Carrick's testimonial

While the One Love concert was the biggest - and most emotional - event in Manchester on Sunday, there was also another sentimental event taking place earlier in the day.

Michael Carrick’s testimonial didn’t quite live up to the incredible scenes at the Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday night, but it was still a pretty heart-warming occasion for the club legend.

Carrick has been at United for 11 years and, as a tribute, a match between United’s incredible ’08 side played against an all-star XI at Old Trafford.

It was a wonderful occasion and was rounded off perfectly with Carrick himself scoring a screamer from 25-yards to make it 2-2 with a few minutes remaining.

But there was another brilliant moment that occurred during the 90 minutes.

While the majority of players on the pitch were United legends, there were a couple of ‘rivals’ taking part.

Both John Terry and Jamie Carragher were booed whenever they went anywhere near the ball. But it was Carragher that was involved in the most memorable moment during the testimonial.

Carragher's pre-match tweet

Ahead of the game, Carragher tweeted: “Here to support Carrick & his charity but more importantly to snap @GNev2.”

And he certainly stuck on his word.

During the second-half, Neville hesitated on the ball and Carragher saw his opportunity.

While he could have ‘snapped’ him, he decided to just go for a tough challenge from behind, flattening Neville in the process.

Watch: Carragher smashes Neville

Take a look:

The 70,000 supporters in Old Trafford enjoyed it - and so did Carragher.

Carragher's post-match tweet

After the match, he took to Twitter to thank Carrick for the occasion - and the opportunity to crunch Neville in a tackle.

Brilliant.

It could be awkward during the first Monday Night Football on Sky Sports next season.

