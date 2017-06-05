Mohamed Salah is the verge of sealing a stunning £35million move to Liverpool, according to the Telegraph.

Liverpool previously had a £28million bid rejected by Roma but have since upped their offer closer to the 40million Euros the Italian club are demanding.



Negotiations are due to be finalised soon with Salah’s agent over in England conducted talks with Liverpool in person.



The Egyptian will return to the Premier League for the first time since his underwhelming spell with Chelsea back in 2014.



The winger was shipped out on loan to Fiorentina in 2014/15, and then controversially to Roma on loan in 2015/16 before making the move permanent last summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below



He has had a prolific stint in the Italian capital, scoring 34 goals in 83 appearances for the three-time Serie A winners.



Liverpool came very close to landing Salah back in 2014 back in his FC Basel days, shortly before he joined Chelsea.

He only managed 10 league appearances that season, most of which came from the substitute’s bench, scoring just twice.

During his time in Italy, Salah has been giving the freedom and playing time to show attract a move back to England, striking up a feared partnership with fellow winger Stephan El Shaarawy and reigniting his career.



The 24-year-old looks likely to be celebrating his 25th birthday in just over a week’s time back in England as Jurgen Klopp begins to build the team he will lead back into the Champions League.



Salah also looks set to land a £100,000 a week contract once his move to Anfield is finalised.



Andy Carroll is Liverpool’s record signing after the Reds paid Newcastle £35million for him back in 2011. However, it's believed that, with add-ons, Salah's deal will eclipse that.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms