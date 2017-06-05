Back in February, Liverpool made the decision to ban The Sun newspaper from Anfield and its Melwood training ground.

Endless hostility has been aimed at the paper followings its abhorrent reporting of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.

And, after a year-long consultation with the Hillsborough Family Support Group in which families sought for a more severe boycott, the decision was made to ban the paper from attending press conferences or matches at Liverpool’s stadium.

Then, in April, Everton joined their neighbours in banning The Sun from their premises. The paper are no longer allowed to attend Goodison Park or the Toffees’ Finch Farm training ground, a decision made in part due to their coverage of the city and triggered by an article in which Kelvin MacKenzie compared Ross Barkley to a gorilla.

“Yesterday Everton Football Club informed The Sun newspaper it was banned from Goodison Park, the USM Finch Farm training ground and all areas of the club’s operation,” a club statement read.

“Whilst we will not dignify any journalist with a response to appalling and indefensible allegations, the newspaper has to know that any attack on this city, either against a much respected community or individual, is not acceptable.”

The Sun has a reputation

The Sun and MacKenzie have since parted ways and the paper has apologised. But the damage was already done.

Everybody knows that the paper is not afraid to cross the line. And they’ve certainly done that with their latest front page.

Arsenal fans want The Sun banned

Arsenal fans are calling on the club to join Liverpool and Everton in banning the paper for their front page on Monday, June 5.

London was rocked by another terrorist attack on Saturday in which three attackers drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before launching an attack with knives in Borough Market.

Seven people were killed and 48 injured in the attack, which came just 12 days after 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena.

Controversial front page

With its Monday front page, The Sun has pointed out that one of the three attackers on Saturday was wearing an Arsenal shirt as police shot him.

‘Jihadi killer in an Arsenal shirt’, it reads.

It’s an entirely irrelevant part of the story, and has led to a furious response from fans on Twitter.

Don’t be too surprised if the Gunners take the decision to ban the paper from the Emirates Stadium.

