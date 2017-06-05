Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is ready to commit his future to Arsenal by rejecting a move to Liverpool, according to the Mirror.



Jurgen Klopp was keen on the midfielder and the Reds were hoping to lure him away from the Emirates this summer, amid speculation about the winger’s future.



Now it seems the 23-year-old is keen on staying put after talks about a new and improved £100,000-a-week contract began.



Arsenal are now confident that the former Southampton man will snub Liverpool, despite their continued interest.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s future has been up in the air for some time after the youngster found himself in and out of the starting lineup, as well as being deployed in different positions by manager Arsene Wenger.



However, Wenger now seems keen on keeping him and has pushed for him to sign a new deal.



Starting the winger in the FA Cup final against Chelsea this month was seen as a huge sign that Wenger was eager for him to stay.



Oxlade-Chamberlain has enjoyed a good run of form recently and has earned himself a recall to Gareth Southgate’s England squad.



He has conducted himself with a maturity that has the Arsenal fans as keen as Wenger for him to extend his deal.

Having joined from Southampton in 2011, Oxlade-Chamberlain has enjoyed a fruitful relationship with the Gunners fans and that will only be strengthened if he puts pen to paper and stays put.



Given the futures of both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are under question at Arsenal at the moment, it would be a significant relief to the club if they could tie down a man who could well step up in their place should either of them leave.



Oxlade-Chamberlain is closing in on 200 appearances for the Gunners, having scored 20 goals in the process. He’s enjoyed his most successful season in front of goal this term, netting 6 in all competitions.

