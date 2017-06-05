GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Oxlade-Chamberlain is ready to snub Liverpool.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made a final decision on his Arsenal future

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is ready to commit his future to Arsenal by rejecting a move to Liverpool, according to the Mirror.

Jurgen Klopp was keen on the midfielder and the Reds were hoping to lure him away from the Emirates this summer, amid speculation about the winger’s future.

Now it seems the 23-year-old is keen on staying put after talks about a new and improved £100,000-a-week contract began.


Arsenal are now confident that the former Southampton man will snub Liverpool, despite their continued interest.

Article continues below

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s future has been up in the air for some time after the youngster found himself in and out of the starting lineup, as well as being deployed in different positions by manager Arsene Wenger.


However, Wenger now seems keen on keeping him and has pushed for him to sign a new deal.

Starting the winger in the FA Cup final against Chelsea this month was seen as a huge sign that Wenger was eager for him to stay.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has enjoyed a good run of form recently and has earned himself a recall to Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

He has conducted himself with a maturity that has the Arsenal fans as keen as Wenger for him to extend his deal.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Brock Lesnar's #1 contender revealed at Extreme Rules

Brock Lesnar's #1 contender revealed at Extreme Rules

The Miz wins the Intercontinental title after dramatic finish at Extreme Rules

The Miz wins the Intercontinental title after dramatic finish at Extreme Rules

Arsene Wenger names the Man Utd player he 'regrets' not signing for Arsenal

Arsene Wenger names the Man Utd player he 'regrets' not signing for Arsenal

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Having joined from Southampton in 2011, Oxlade-Chamberlain has enjoyed a fruitful relationship with the Gunners fans and that will only be strengthened if he puts pen to paper and stays put.

Given the futures of both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are under question at Arsenal at the moment, it would be a significant relief to the club if they could tie down a man who could well step up in their place should either of them leave.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is closing in on 200 appearances for the Gunners, having scored 20 goals in the process. He’s enjoyed his most successful season in front of goal this term, netting 6 in all competitions.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Thierry Henry
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Football

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Brock Lesnar's #1 contender revealed at Extreme Rules

Brock Lesnar's #1 contender revealed at Extreme Rules

The Miz wins the Intercontinental title after dramatic finish at Extreme Rules

The Miz wins the Intercontinental title after dramatic finish at Extreme Rules

Arsene Wenger names the Man Utd player he 'regrets' not signing for Arsenal

Arsene Wenger names the Man Utd player he 'regrets' not signing for Arsenal

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Tag title match ends in an interesting race at Extreme Rules

Tag title match ends in an interesting race at Extreme Rules

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again