Gareth Bale has insisted he has no intention of leaving Real Madrid following their historical triumph in Cardiff, where they became the first team to retain the Champions League.



The former Spurs star has dismissed rumours linking him with a £100m move away to join Manchester United.



Bale’s future has been up in the air and Madrid boss Zidane started Isco ahead of the Welshman during the Champions League final against Juventus on Saturday, despite the match taking place in Wales, though it must be said, Bale had only just returned from injury a few days before the final.



He did eventually get on the pitch, appearing as a second-half substitute with Madrid leading 3-1.



Bale, who is on £350,000 a week at Madrid after signing a new contract until 2022 as recently as October was adamant he was staying put at the La Liga champions insisting that he and his family were content with life in Spain.

“I’ve signed a long-term deal at Madrid. My Family is happy, and I am happy so, yeah, we will continue what we are doing. We are winning trophies and I am happy," he said.



United have been long-term admirers of Bale, ever since his £86m move from Tottenham in 2013, United have been looking to lure him back to England.



David Moyes tried hard to tempt him to Old Trafford in 2013 before Real beat him to his signature.



In the season just gone though, Bale has only made 19 league appearances as the club won their first league title since 2012. Zidane’s decision to stick with Isco against Juventus fuelled rumours of an impending exit but Bale has since quelled those whispers.

Bale on next season

Bale says that he’s now focused on next season with Real and fully recovering from his injury setbacks. Speaking about his injury issues, he said:



“I’ve worked double sessions for three, four weeks to get myself ready for this, to get myself fit, recover from the surgery – which still has a little more healing to do – but I will be able to rest in the summer, do some more rehab and then come next season stronger.

"It’s been a tough year with a lot of football and the injuries, but the main thing for me is to get my ankle sorted and give it that rest it needs. I came back too early from the surgery. But I still finished the season happy, it’s a great finish with another trophy.”

