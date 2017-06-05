GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Floyd Mayweather, Ricky Hatton, Conor McGregor.

Ricky Hatton tells McGregor how it is ahead of Mayweather superfight

When you amass a record of 49-0, chances are, you haven't taken too many hits along the way.

Floyd Mayweather is the master defensive boxer. Even in his younger 'Money' Mayweather days when he was a bit more explosive, his defensive nous and lightening reactions were unparalleled.

He fought some of the very best fighters across multiple divisions and they all met the same demise. He was just too good.

Now, it looks as though UFC lightweight champion and global star Conor McGregor is going to try his luck at boxing the legendary Mayweather.

The superfight has been talked about for several months, but after McGregor signed his end of the bargain late last month, it is now down to Mayweather to agree terms and attempt to go 50-0 at 40-years-old.

However, one of Mayweather's former foes doesn't fancy McGregor's chances. In fact, he doesn't think he'll even land a punch.

Ricky Hatton was unbeaten before taking on Mayweather back in 2007, but the American would stop the Hitman in the 10th round of their bout.

"I couldn't hit him. Oscar [De La Hoya] couldn't hit him. Canelo [Alvarez] couldn't hit him. Conor's not going to hit him.

British Ricky Hatton is hited during his

"What I think happens in the fight ... it could be a bit embarrassing. And I would not like to see that happen to Conor 'cause I love him to bits.

"If the truth be known, I'd like Conor to splatter him. But I don't ... my heart says it but my mind says 'no,' he probably wouldn't."

Another man who thinks the Notorious One is going to look seriously out of place is heavyweight legend, Mike Tyson. Although, he doesn't believe it will ruin the sport to have the bout.

UAE-US-TYSON-GYM

“No, I don’t believe it can ruin boxing at all. Only way it can ruin boxing is if McGregor goes and boxes Floyd because he’s going to look really ridiculous boxing him,” Tyson told Sirius XM channel 93. “But if he goes in there with the UFC stuff, now this could be pretty interesting.

“People will pay for anything,” Tyson said about the matchup. “If two people are fighting, people will pay for it.”

