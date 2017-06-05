Barcelona have some work to do in the summer after a season in which Real Madrid beat them to the two biggest trophies on offer.

While Los Blancos can celebrate their first La Liga title since 2012 and back-to-back Champions League successes, Barca have only the Copa del Rey to celebrate.

The Catalan outfit announced the appointment of former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde as Luis Enrique’s replacement last week, and the Spaniard will immediately set about improving his squad.

A right-back is a priority, with Sergi Roberto and Aleix Vidal failing to fill in the gap vacated by Dani Alves’ departure last year.

Their number one target for the position is Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin, who has established himself as one of the finest right-backs in Europe over the past three seasons.

Meanwhile, Philippe Coutinho and Marco Verratti are both being considered as Barca’s midfield option according to Sport.

Valverde: 'My Barca will be enjoyable to watch'

Valverde’s Bilbao sides were known for their resolute defences but the 53-year-old insists that Barcelona supporters will continue to see the entertainment that has been the club’s trademark since the days of Pep Guardiola.

"We want the fans to see a team that is committed on the field and, above all, committed to its supporters,” he said, per Goal.

"I'd like the fans to keep enjoying things the way they have in recent years. In the last several seasons, they've been able to enjoy great players and coaches.

"My idea is to keep it that way, and to have them enjoy those things even more and to have them be proud of the team."

The player Messi has been tasked with recruiting

A report in French newspaper Le Parisien has linked Barca with a player who would certainly help maintain high levels of entertainment.

Le Parisien, per Sport, claim that the Blaugrana want to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Angel di Maria as a replacement for Arda Turan, who is likely to leave in the summer.

Di Maria scored 15 goals in all competitions for PSG this season, helping him to get over that dismal spell at Manchester United.

And it’s believed that Di Maria’s Argentina teammate Lionel Messi will be asked to convince the 29-year-old winger to return to Spain.

International friendlies

Messi and Di Maria will team up for Argentina’s upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Singapore.

There will be only one topic of conversation.

