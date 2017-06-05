Two names were on the tip of everyone's tongues on Saturday night following Real Madrid's Champions League triumph: Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos.

While Ronaldo's brace fired Los Blancos to a convincing 4-1 victory, Ramos got Juan Cuadrado sent off by play-acting in the final 10 minutes.

Both players are used to stealing the limelight - although not always for the right reasons - which meant one of their teammates' performance went largely unnoticed: Luka Modric.

Central midfield isn't always the most glamorous of roles but the Croatian was simply stunning against Juventus, dominating and dictating play for his side.

So impressive was Modric at the Principality Stadium, in fact, that Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez believes he deserves to win the 2017 Ballon d'Or.

He tweeted in Spanish after the game (loose translation): "Modric Ballon d'Or please! Huge! Wonderful! @lm19official 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽."

Ronaldo might have something to say about that, but moving on.

Modric has been one of Real's standout performers this season, irrespective of the fact he's only scored two goals and assisted a further three in all competitions.

The 31-year-old's role has transformed under Zinedine Zidane over the past couple of years, from an attacking maestro to all-action midfielder who protects and creates.

An individual highlights reel has emerged on Twitter evidencing just how good Modric was on Saturday, even suggesting he deserved to be named Man of the Match.

Whether it was intercepting a pass to break up play or bursting forward to start an attack, everything he touched turned to gold. Check it out.

MODRIC BOSSES JUVE

There's a reason football fans are touting Modric as the world's best midfielder right now.

Winning a third Champions League title with Real isn't enough for the Croatia international, though. Speaking after the game, he predicted they can win even more.

"It is something special we are doing at the moment and we need to keep going because this moment will not last forever,'' Modric said. "I think we feel that we are an amazing team.

"We need to just keep doing what we are doing, because I think we can win many more titles in the future. It is difficult to say [how long], but we need to enjoy what we are doing and we will see.

"We are at good ages, we have young players that are coming and have a lot of quality. This is only a positive thing for the team.''

