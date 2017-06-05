GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr scores goal so good it's gone viral on Twitter

There is no doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo is the man of the moment.

After leading Real Madrid to their third Champions League triumph in four years, including the first ever back-to-back victory in the competition's history, Ronaldo seems a shoe-in to be named the 2017 Balon d'Or winner.

His two goals in the final lead to Los Merengues defeating Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff and at 32-years-old, nobody can deny he has had a legendary career.

CR7 scored his 600th career goal during the final and became the first man to score in three Champions League finals. Those are some unparalleled numbers and when you add in the fact he has scored over 100 goals in Europe, his status as one of the all-time greats is all but confirmed.

But, who will be the next legend to emerge?

Well, if he's anything like his dear old dad, it appears as though Cristiano Jr, Ronaldo's son, could be a superstar in the making.

The seven-year-old even offered a glimpse into his future with a magical goal against fellow sons of Madrid players as they celebrated at the Bernabeu. Take a look:

It has to be said, that's some tremendous feet from the lad! We're sure his goal-happy dad would be proud.

One thing Ronaldo certainly is proud of is his achievements this season and speaking after the final, he reflected on a tremendous campaign.

"I prepared myself for this, you win the biggest prizes because of what you do at the end of the season," said Ronaldo.

"It has been an incredible end to the season by us. We are the first team to win it two years in a row and I scored two goals. It's another record for us and the players deserve it and so do I because I scored twice and I'm the top scorer in the Champions League."

