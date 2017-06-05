Lionel Messi may have beaten Cristiano Ronaldo in the battle for the Pichichi Trophy but the season otherwise belonged to the Real Madrid star.

Ronaldo capped off a brilliant campaign in which he became the all-time leading goalscorer in Europe’s major leagues by winning the La Liga title and the Champions League with Los Blancos.

The Portugal international all but secured the Ballon d’Or by scoring a brace in the win over Juventus on Saturday. He cemented his status as a big-time player by becoming the first to score in three Champions League finals.

Article continues below

Ronaldo scored the winning penalty in last year’s shootout win over Atletico Madrid and it was his two goals that paved the way for Real’s 4-1 win over Juve in Cardiff.

So the 32-year-old was instrumental in Madrid becoming the first team in history to retain the Champions League - and he wants to make it a hat-trick of titles in 2018.

Article continues below

“It's another record for us and we deserve it,” Ronaldo said, per the Mirror.

“The goal now is to win the next Champions League as we won this one, showing that we're the best and taking advantage of the support we had right from the beginning.”

It was nice to hear Ronaldo talking about the team. But it wasn’t long before his attention turned to his favourite topic - himself.

He continued: “I scored two goals in the final and I'm the top scorer in the competition this season. So I'm happy. I prepared for this. We knew that the big trophies are won right at the end.”

Ronaldo's Instagram page is filled with celebratory photos

Ronaldo’s Instagram page has been filled with celebratory photos following Saturday’s win. There’s separate images of himself with his teammates, with his son, with the trophy and even of his new haircut, which received plenty of attention on social media.

But it’s what the former Manchester United star has liked on Instagram that has got everyone talking.

Ronaldo 'likes' Messi meme

One Ronaldo fan has photoshopped an image of Messi presenting his rival with the Ballon d’Or trophy.

The original image of Messi is from his famous El Clasico celebration, in which he ripped of his Barcelona shirt and held it in front of the Bernabeu crowd.

Check out the image below.

You’ll notice that Ronaldo has ‘liked’ the image.

Messi’s celebration is one of the most iconic images in recent Clasico history. But now Madrid fans have turned it into a meme.

Poor guy.

Check out the reaction from angry Messi fans

Who's the better player: Messi or Ronaldo? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms