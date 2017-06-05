GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Why Jamie Carragher refused night out with Man Utd legends after Michael Carrick testimonial

For Jamie Carragher, the opportunity to go head-to-head against his fellow Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville at Michael Carrick’s testimonial was one he simply couldn’t turn down.

Prior to kick-off, Carragher tweeted a thinly-veiled threat to his enemy-turned-pal: “Here to support Carrick & his charity but more importantly to snap @GNev2.”

Carragher lived up to his promise, sliding into Neville in the second half, much to the amusement of social media. Even Neville had a smile on his face while in the process of being clattered - surely the first time that’s ever happened!

The match - between ‘Manchester United ’08 XI’ and ‘Michael Carrick All-Stars’ - finished 2-2, with Carrick scoring a superb long-range equaliser late on, capping off a perfect afternoon for the 35-year-old.

Aside from Carragher’s full-blooded challenge, the other moment that made the 70,000 supporters inside Old Trafford laugh in unison was when Neville hit a woeful volley out for a throw-in.

Pure magic from the Neviller.

Carragher loved taking out Neville

After the match, Carragher tweeted a photo of himself and his teammates - including the likes of John Terry and Michael Owen - inside the dressing room.

And for the caption, he wrote: “Respect to @carras16 on a fantastic career that's not yet over. Well deserved testimonial & thanks for giving me the chance to t**t @GNev2.”

If you haven't seen Carragher's challenge on Neville yet - where have you been?! - you can watch it here...

Why Carragher refused to attend the night out

Many of the players then enjoyed a night out - but Carragher refused to attend.

Why? Well, he explained his reason in an amusing interview with ITV Sport after the match.

“We’re all here for Michael Carrick, his foundation. It’s been a great day, I’m sure it’s going to be a great night,” Carragher said. “I won’t be going - they’ll all be drunk at the end of the night signing ‘Glory, Glory, Man Utd’.”

Neville then asked the Liverpool legend: “Why you not going?”

“Because of that!” Carragher responded. “They’ll all be dancing at the end, singing Man Utd songs, so I’m just going to play the game, show my respects and wish them all a good night.”

Watch it here...

Fair play to Carragher. He’s still a Liverpool man through and through and always will be.

Gary Neville
