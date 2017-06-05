Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal cruised to a comfortable victory in his fourth-round clash with Roberto Bautista Agut on the Suzanne-Lenglen Court on Sunday.

Relentless right from the start, Nadal marched on to the quarter-finals of the tournament with the scoreline 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 against his compatriot on the clay surface.

However, the world number four voiced his dissatisfaction towards the chair umpire Carlos Ramos for an unfair treatment as he claimed the official targeted him in an effort to speed up play.

The incidents took place twice during the match, once in the opening set and the other in the third, as Ramos took a serve off the former champion for a time violation, which ultimately led to him losing a first serve forcing him to a second.

Looking visibly vexed on both occasions for the bizarre decisions, Nadal did not hold back as expressed his anger after the win.

Speaking during the post-match interview, the 31-year-old was quoted by Metro saying: "Well, what can I say? I’m not satisfied with this, of course. But it’s not something new. There are umpires who sometimes put more pressure than others, and you’ll have to accept this. That’s all.

"All things being equal, well, there are people who love being involved in the match. I, for one, don’t think it’s a good thing for me.. The rules are the rules, and this is it. This is a rule that we have."

Varying styles

The former world number one accepted different umpires have varied styled of operating and he has had similar experiences earlier in his career.

He added: "Theoretically the umpires are here to analyse the match and they are not here to use the stopwatch, otherwise we should have a stopwatch on the court. That’s the whole point.

"Some dictate things or give their calls in a certain way. Other umpires have different styles. It happened in the past. I remember this pressure in the past, because I take time before I serve. I have received pressure when I serve.

"Sometimes I feel I’m under pressure during the whole match, and this was a five I remember it was a five, a best-of-five sets match, a very tough match."

The Spaniard suggested that they must take into consideration the fatigue factor for an individual sport like tennis that might require a breather for the players to recoup themselves in order to performance at the best of their abilities throughout.

He added: "If you want to play well, you have to let players breathe a little. We’re not machines. We’re not machines that cannot think. That’s my viewpoint. But of course I fully respect other views and other points of view.

"What else can I say? I’m telling you this with some type of sadness, because I don’t want to have any problems. But this umpire is, I think, trying, in a certain way, to look for my faults, my errors. This is the impression I have. Of course he’s put pressure on coaching, but frankly, I don’t know.

"What I told him, the only thing I told him, is that he will have to give me many warnings, because if I can’t even – I have not yet grabbed my towel, that he’s going to give me a warning."

Nadal is the favourite

Further stating he does not hold any personal animosity towards Ramos, but expects the respect to be mutual.

"Never mind what’s happened on the court will stay on the court. I respect him a lot. No problem.

"But I think it should work both ways."

The nine-time Rolland Garros champion will next face fellow countryman Pablo Carreno Busta who defeated fifth-seeded Milos Raonic to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final since turning pro.

Nadal remains the favourite to secure the title for a record tenth time and again be regarded as 'The Clay King' he was deemed during the prime of his career.

