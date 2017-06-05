Warriors 132, Cavs 113: Player ratings
How Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant simply dominated game two
Stephen Curry
The only thing stopping Stephen Curry from a perfect game were his turnovers. The Warriors had just four in game one but the point guard was guilty of giving the ball away 8 times on Sunday. He racked up 10 free throw attempts in the first quarter, more than his previous playoff best, and shot 100% from the charity stripe on his 14 total shots at the line. Curry really makes Golden State tick. His incredible ability on the ball was highlighted as he turned LeBron James inside out in the third quarter. His first triple-double of the 2017 playoffs has to mean five stars.
Klay Thompson
Appears to have found his rhythm for the first time in the postseason. After 6 points in the opening game, Klay Thompson came out and shot 57.1% from the field for his 22 points. The shooting guard was 4-7 from deep, including one shot from way downtown that almost blew the roof off Oracle Arena. Once again played a huge part on the defensive end as he helped limit Kyrie Irving and nullify JR Smith. A game-high +/- tells you everything.
Kevin Durant
If the Warriors are going to be named 2017 NBA Champions, Kevin Durant is looking like the early frontrunner for Finals MVP. Following on from his huge game one, Durant used his reach and athleticism to dominate on both ends of the floor. He finished with 33 points on 13-22 from the field and was a nuisance on defence, producing three steals and five blocks. Another complete performance from one of the NBA's finest.
Draymond Green
In foul trouble early and found himself on five fouls with plenty of time remaining in the third quarter. But it didn't matter. The Warriors cruised to victory with their most vital player clocking up less than 25 minutes of game action. Green's shot was falling; he was 3-6 from deep for his 12 points. He contributed three turnovers to Golden State's team total of 20. Will be looking to improve on that sloppiness in game 3.
Zaza Pachulia
A non-factor in this game. Played just 12 minutes and looked out of his depth during that time. 2 points and 2 assists. The game was just moving too fast for Zaza. Left to ride the bench as the game went small, this could become a regular occurrence for the Georgian as this series goes on.
Shaun Livingston
A team-worst +/- of -10 but Livingston can be happy with his work. 10 points on 57.1% from the field in his 19 minutes. The oversized point guard is a brilliant cog in the Warriors' well-oiled machine. His ability to switch and defend a plethora of positions is vital. He may not be flashy, and his inability to shoot three three may be infuriating to some Warriors fans, but he brings something very unique to table.
Andre Iguodala
A quiet, solid night for Andre Iguodala. Five points, four rebounds and five assists. The biggest talking point of his evening came as he was crushed under his own basket by a huge LeBron James dunk. But it was Iggy who had the last laugh as his team took a comfortable 2-0 lead.
Kyrie Irving
Despite some flashy highlight plays where he dazzled the Golden State Warriors with his league-best handles, there wasn't much to write home about for the All-Star point guard. LeBron James really needs more from his second option. 8-23 from the field, without the ability to get to the free throw line like his opposite number, Irving was the clear loser once again in the backcourt battle. Really struggling to get the best out of his matchups with either Thompson or Curry, Kyrie will be looking for some home comforts upon his return to The Land.
JR Smith
A complete disappointment in these playoffs so far. Totally outplayed during his short time on the hardwood. No points. Two rebounds. Only two shots. It's no wonder he managedjust 14 minutes. This is not the Smith of 2016, or even 2015. This version of JR Smith is in no way helping the Cavaliers.
LeBron James
Individually, this was a brilliant performance by LeBron James. There were times when it looked like The King would be able to will his team to a comeback victory, but the Warriors were just irresistible. James had a triple-double in the third quarter. The five-time MVP is now tied with Magic Johnson for the most in Finals history - they have eight. Finishing with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists on 66.7% from the field, he even played center when called up as the Cavs deployed a small lineup. However, he became a little passive in the second half and was settling for jump shots instead of attacking the basket. Were it not for the manner of defeat, this would have been a five-star game for LeBron.
Kevin Love
By far the best offensive performance Kevin Love has produced in the Finals against the Warriors. Love was able to make his presence felt down low as he feasted in the paint in the first half, however, he struggled to keep the pace up and saw his FG% take a big hit. Love benefitted from LeBron's amazing court vision in the early exchanges to accumulate his strong points total. He, along with the rest of his teammates, struggled from three - shooting just 28.6%.
Tristan Thompson
Another tough night for Tristan Thompson. He looks a shadow of the player who made such an impact in the 2016 Finals. He once again spent a lot of time on the bench. Just four rebounds, two offensive, and eight points leave a lot to be desired. There appears to be no trust coming his way from Tyronn Lue.
Iman Shumpert
Came out with more energy than game one. 6 points, 4 rebounds and three steals is one of the stronger outputs from the Cavaliers' rotation. But his efficiency was poor. The shooting percentage was rough as he fell way below his regular season clip.
Kyle Korver
With Durant, Thompson and Curry all cooking for the Warriors, Cleveland needed something special from one of their shooters to keep this game interesting. When Kyle Korver made his solitary three of the game, it felt like a strong night could be on the cards for the sharpshooter. However, despite playing over 23 minutes, he was only able to get off four shots on his way to eight points. An improvement from game one, but not enough.
Richard Jefferson
Hustled and harried all night. Richard Jefferson brings veteran experience and a never-say-die attitude. That was on show once again. He chased every loose ball and played with a spirit and tenacity the Cavs need to remain competitive in this series. Seven points and 1 rebound to his name in few minutes.
