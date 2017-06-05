Stephen Curry

The only thing stopping Stephen Curry from a perfect game were his turnovers. The Warriors had just four in game one but the point guard was guilty of giving the ball away 8 times on Sunday. He racked up 10 free throw attempts in the first quarter, more than his previous playoff best, and shot 100% from the charity stripe on his 14 total shots at the line. Curry really makes Golden State tick. His incredible ability on the ball was highlighted as he turned LeBron James inside out in the third quarter. His first triple-double of the 2017 playoffs has to mean five stars.

Klay Thompson

Appears to have found his rhythm for the first time in the postseason. After 6 points in the opening game, Klay Thompson came out and shot 57.1% from the field for his 22 points. The shooting guard was 4-7 from deep, including one shot from way downtown that almost blew the roof off Oracle Arena. Once again played a huge part on the defensive end as he helped limit Kyrie Irving and nullify JR Smith. A game-high +/- tells you everything.