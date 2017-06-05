NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

Breaking one world record just isn't quite enough.

GiveMeSport are teaming up with NFL UK to put some of the biggest American Football stars on the planet to the test, setting and breaking Guinness World Records over a six-episode, two-part series.

The first three episodes will run during October, when the NFL bring three regular season games to London, with the second three running in January 2018, leading up to the Super Bowl.

The series follows the success of the one-off, Facebook Live show Catch 28, in which GiveMeSport and the NFL put Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry on stage in front of a live studio audience, tasked with breaking the record of 27 behind-the-back catches in one minute - scroll down to see the video.

The attempt fell agonisingly short of setting a record outright - instead equalling the existing record of 27 - but has ushered in this brand new series.

Jae Chalfin, GiveMeSport's Chief Commercial Officer expressed his excitement at attracting an even bigger audience to the sport.

“We’re seeing increased receptiveness for richer and longer formats and this creates the opportunity to build new social video series," Chalfin said in an official statement.

"We have a deep understanding of how fans want to consume content and will work with NFL UK to create the best experience for the audience.

"Too many publishers are either trying to shoehorn TV or even cinema production into social and gaining very little traction, or on the opposite end of the scale, are entirely dependent on recycled, interchangeable 'viral' clips lacking in substance.

"This series will cross boundaries, capturing mass audience interest globally in the NFL, helping to bring its passion and excitement to an even bigger audience.”

Meanwhile Sarah Swanson, NFL UK's Head of Marketing, added: "We are looking at ways of growing our audience globally, and the kind of digital content that GiveMeSport is able to produce is a great way to take the excitement and energy of our sport to a new and younger fan base."

