Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo.

Marcelo mimics Cristiano Ronaldo perfectly during Bernabeu celebrations

Real Madrid celebrated winning their 12th Champions League title at the weekend after overcoming Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff.

Considering that Barcelona failed to score against the Italians over the course of two legs, Real's four-goal effort surprised plenty of people.

But, maybe it shouldn't have. After all, Zidane's men have now won their third Champions League trophy in four seasons and have become the first side ever to win the competition back-to-back.

After lifting the La Liga trophy as well, Madrid managed a unique double success that has eluded them for many years.

Understandably, Los Merengues celebrated wildly at the Bernabeu on Sunday night as a full stadium roared them on adoringly.

Among the highlights on the pitch was a singing Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Jr, scoring a worldie goal and Marcelo getting up to his old tricks.

The Brazilian full-back - considered by many to be the best left-back in the world today - is known to have an extrovert character and is very close with Ronaldo.

During the team's celebrations on Sunday, the 29-year-old decided to join in with the kids as they kicked the ball around at one end of the stadium.

After a few skills and a Cryuff turn, Marcelo cheekily finished before trotting off and producing a mimic of Ronaldo's famous celebration. Take a look below:

Back in April, Marcelo stated that he believed Ronaldo only had so many critics because they were envious of all that he has achieved.

"I don't know what's wrong with them, he works hard and helps his team.

"It must be envy, you only have to look at this numbers and he still keeps on producing."

Well, after CR7's two goals in the final on Saturday - which made him the first man ever to score in three separate finals - Ronaldo pointed out to his detractors that the numbers don't lie.

"This is one of the best moments of my career but it seems I am able to say that every year," he said.

"People won't be able to criticise me because the numbers don't lie."

Topics:
Marcelo
La Liga
Football

