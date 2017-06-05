GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Mike Tyson is not that impressed by Floyd Mayweather....

Remembering when Mike Tyson ruined Floyd Mayweather after he said he's better than Muhammad Ali

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Mike Tyson has reacted in not quite the way that Floyd Mayweather had wanted, after the latter compared Tyson to the great Muhammad Ali.

The comparison all came about when Mayweather was talking to ESPN in 2015, and stated that Tyson was 'the best fighter of all time'.

But Tyson was having none of it, and was not best impressed with Mayweather's comments, having some strong words to say in the process.

Article continues below

"He's very delusional," Tyson stated.

"Listen if he was anywhere near that realm of great as Muhammad Ali, he'd be able to take his kids to school by himself.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

Brock Lesnar's #1 contender revealed at Extreme Rules

Brock Lesnar's #1 contender revealed at Extreme Rules

The Miz wins the Intercontinental title after dramatic finish at Extreme Rules

The Miz wins the Intercontinental title after dramatic finish at Extreme Rules

Arsenal fans are furious with The Sun's front page on Monday

Arsenal fans are furious with The Sun's front page on Monday

"OK, he can't take his kids to school by himself, and he's talking about he's great?

"Greatness is not guarding yourself from the people. It's being accepted by the people.

"He can't take his kids alone to school by himself.

"He's a little scared man. He's a very small, scared man," concluded Tyson.

Mayweather has very much been in the thick of the news at the moment regarding the sport, as he is building up for a potential comeback to take on UFC heavyweight Conor McGregor, in what is set to be the most expensive fight ever in recent history.

When Mayweather retired, he did so with an incredible, unbeaten record having won all 49 of his fights in his career.

This incredible statistic of Mayweather's equaled the famous Rocky Marciano's record.

Southern Nevada Sports Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Mayweather hasn't fought since 2015

Though, Mayweather has not stepped foot in the ring since his 49th fight and victory against Andre Berto, back in September 2015.

It has been over a year since the great Muhammad Ali passed away, and one year on the tributes are still very much flowing in for who believe is the greatest ever...

Who is the greatest pound-for-pound boxer of all-time? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Heavyweight
Manny Pacquiao
Saul Alvarez
David Haye
Muhammad Ali
Floyd Mayweather
Boxing

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

Brock Lesnar's #1 contender revealed at Extreme Rules

Brock Lesnar's #1 contender revealed at Extreme Rules

The Miz wins the Intercontinental title after dramatic finish at Extreme Rules

The Miz wins the Intercontinental title after dramatic finish at Extreme Rules

Arsenal fans are furious with The Sun's front page on Monday

Arsenal fans are furious with The Sun's front page on Monday

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Tag title match ends in an interesting race at Extreme Rules

Tag title match ends in an interesting race at Extreme Rules

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again