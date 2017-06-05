Mike Tyson has reacted in not quite the way that Floyd Mayweather had wanted, after the latter compared Tyson to the great Muhammad Ali.

The comparison all came about when Mayweather was talking to ESPN in 2015, and stated that Tyson was 'the best fighter of all time'.

But Tyson was having none of it, and was not best impressed with Mayweather's comments, having some strong words to say in the process.

"He's very delusional," Tyson stated.

"Listen if he was anywhere near that realm of great as Muhammad Ali, he'd be able to take his kids to school by himself.

"OK, he can't take his kids to school by himself, and he's talking about he's great?

"Greatness is not guarding yourself from the people. It's being accepted by the people.

"He can't take his kids alone to school by himself.

"He's a little scared man. He's a very small, scared man," concluded Tyson.

Mayweather has very much been in the thick of the news at the moment regarding the sport, as he is building up for a potential comeback to take on UFC heavyweight Conor McGregor, in what is set to be the most expensive fight ever in recent history.

When Mayweather retired, he did so with an incredible, unbeaten record having won all 49 of his fights in his career.

This incredible statistic of Mayweather's equaled the famous Rocky Marciano's record.

Mayweather hasn't fought since 2015

Though, Mayweather has not stepped foot in the ring since his 49th fight and victory against Andre Berto, back in September 2015.

It has been over a year since the great Muhammad Ali passed away, and one year on the tributes are still very much flowing in for who believe is the greatest ever...

