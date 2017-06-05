It’s now two years since Wojciech Szczesny last pulled on an Arsenal shirt.

The Polish goalkeeper became increasingly unreliable for the Gunners, while his professionalism was also called into question, prompting Arsene Wenger to secure the services of Petr Cech from Chelsea in the summer of 2015.

Rather than play the role of back-up keeper to Cech, Szczesny instead decided to join AS Roma on a season-long loan deal.

He made 42 appearances in his debut campaign at the Stadio Olimpico and then signed another season-long loan with the Italian outfit last summer.

Szczesny played every minute for Roma during the 2016-17 campaign, conceding 38 goals in 38 appearances, and was unfortunate to miss out on a Serie A winners’ medal.

Roma finished the campaign second in the Italian top flight, four points behind the eventual champions Juventus.

Cech, meanwhile, didn’t exactly cover himself in glory this season. The 35-year-old’s best years are clearly behind him and Wenger will need to begin the hunt for a suitable long-term replacement sooner rather than later.

But it now seems certain that Szczesny won’t be the keeper to become Arsenal’s No. 1 after Cech leaves the Emirates Stadium.

Szczesny to complete shock summer transfer

According to Sky Sports, the 27-year-old is on the verge of completing one of the most surprising moves of the summer transfer window.

It’s understood that Arsenal have accepted a £14 million offer from Juventus for Szczesny, who will sign a four-year contract worth £3.5 million per season.

Szczesny will spend his first season as understudy to the great Gianluigi Buffon, 39, who is set to retire when his contract expires at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

That Szczesny has been identified as the club’s first-choice replacement for Buffon comes as a surprise.

The Pole has impressed in Serie A over the past two seasons but few football fans will argue that he comes close to the legendary Buffon in terms of class.

