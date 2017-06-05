Cristiano Ronaldo sent Twitter into meltdown after the Champions League final.

Well, the social media site was already going wild following the Real Madrid superstar’s two-goal display in the 4-1 win over Juventus.

But nobody could anticipate the image Ronaldo uploaded on Instagram on Sunday.

Article continues below

The customary celebratory photos followed immediately after Saturday’s match. On Ronaldo’s Instagram page you will find images of the 32-year-old holding the trophy, celebrating with his teammates and standing with his girlfriend and son, Cristiano Jr.

But he then showed off his new haircut. And Twitter went wild.

Article continues below

Gone are the curly locks that had a dash of blond, replaced with a buzz cut that has promoted comparisons with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

“Do you like it??????😉,” Ronaldo asked his 103 million followers. The majority of the responses were a firm no.

Ronaldo capped a brilliant season

But who are we to criticise. Real Madrid fans don’t care how Ronaldo performs, just so long as he’s banging in the goals.

He has now scored 600 career goals, 108 of which have come in the Champions League, and he became the first player to score in three finals against Juve.

"I prepared myself for this, you win the biggest prizes because of what you do at the end of the season," Ronaldo said, per the Independent.

“It has been an incredible end to the season by us. We are the first team to win it two years in a row and I scored two goals.

“It's another record for us and the players deserve it and so do I because I scored twice and I'm the top scorer in the Champions League."

The reason for Ronaldo's haircut

Ronaldo has now revealed the reason behind his new haircut. It turns out he made a promise to get a new trim if Real won the final.

"It was a promise. I'd promised that, if we won the Champions League and I scored a goal, I'd do it. I did it and I shaved myself," he told Real Madrid TV, per Goal.

"I always try to do my best for the team and things are going well. The truth is that the numbers don't lie. You can always count on me."

What do you make of Ronaldo's new hair? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms