LeBron James.

LeBron James calls out reporter for ridiculous question after Game 2 loss to Warriors

The Cleveland Cavaliers scored 22 more points in Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals than they did in Game 1, but still couldn't take down the high-powered Golden State Warriors, falling by the score of 132-113.

Even a triple-double from LeBron James, during which he put up 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, couldn't help the Cavs get over the top as Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and the Warriors improved to 14-0 this postseason.

After the game, the mood was understandably tense in the Cleveland locker room, as James and his teammates have dug themselves a big hole heading back home for Games 3 and 4.

In the postgame media scrum, LeBron became annoyed when one reporter asked him a question about what happens if the Cavs don't defend their home court. James called him out for the question in the video below, saying it's pretty obvious what will happen if Cleveland can't pick up a home victory:

"Well, I mean, are you a smart guy?" LeBron asks in response, to which the reporter replies that he thinks he is. "Think so, right? So if we don't defend home court, what happens?"

"Yeah, I know," the reporter says. "You guys would end up getting swept."

"Alright," LeBron continues. "So that answers your question."

2017 NBA Finals - Game Two

The rest of James's postgame press conference went much smoother, as he said he felt the Cavs played better on Sunday than they did on Thursday. But, he added, there's still a long way for the team to go if it wants to avoid a sweep (via ESPN.com):

"I thought for the most part with the game plan that we had we tried to execute it as close as possible," James said. "Much more physical today than we were in Game 1. And we forced them to 20 turnovers and they still beat us pretty good, so we've got to be much better, too."

The Cavaliers didn't record a single steal in Game 1, but had an impressive 15 in Game 2. Still, it wasn't enough to slow down Golden State's offense, which means the Cavs have to go back to the drawing board yet again.

Of course, this is how the 2016 NBA Finals started, with Cleveland dropping the first two games in Oakland before winning Game 3 at home.

Last year's Golden State team didn't have Kevin Durant, though, so the Cavaliers will likely need to do more than just win one of two home games to avoid losing the series.

However, in sports, the cliche is that teams have to take things one game at a time. That's exactly what LeBron and his teammates need to do on Wednesday night on their home court.

