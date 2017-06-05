Official online NBA destination in the UK

LeBron James.

Watch: Warriors fans got heated as Cavaliers headed to locker room after Game 2

Things are going well for the Golden State Warriors right now, to say the least. The team is off to a historic 14-0 start to this postseason and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Now holding a 2-0 NBA Finals series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers, it's a good time to be a fan of the Warriors.

However, even those good feelings following a 132-113 victory on Sunday night weren't enough to stop two Golden State supporters from getting into a postgame scuffle near the entrance to the Cavaliers' locker room.

As you can see in the video below, as LeBron James and J.R. Smith are trying to make their way off the court, they have to stop as security responded to a fight that broke out in the first row of stands near the tunnel:

James and Smith were not caught up in the fight and eventually made it back to the locker room. However, you never want to see a situation like that occur in the vicinity of one of the game's brightest stars.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Two

In the postgame press conference room, though, the Cavaliers were much more concerned about what to do to stop the red-hot Warriors than about the fight. Coach Tyronn Lue said it's up to the Cavs to take care of business at home in Games 3 and 4 (via Cleveland.com):

"Well, they play well at home," Lue said. "They won their first two games like they're supposed to. Coming to a tough environment, we knew it was going to be tough, but they won the first two games. We get a chance to go home now to our home crowd where we play well also. So they won two games; now we got to go home and regroup."

That will be easier said than done, obviously, as even a triple-double from LeBron in Game 2 wasn't enough to get the Cavs over the top.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Two

Lue said that if his team is going to avoid a sweep, it needs to ramp up its intensity on the defensive end of the floor:

"Defensively. I think that having awareness, can't relax, can't fall asleep," he said. "This team, their offense is constant movement, so you got to be locked in, you can't take a peek somewhere and lose your man, so they make you pay. And they have a lot of guys who can shoot the basketball, have a lot of guys who are great passers, so you got to be alert at all times."

The Cavs came back from a 2-0 deficit in the Finals last year, so anything is possible moving forward. But, as Lue, LeBron and the rest of the team know, it all starts with Game 3 on Wednesday night.

