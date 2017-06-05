GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Onomah.

England’s Josh Onomah receives bizarre red card at Under-20 World Cup

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

England are through to the semi-finals of the Under-20 World Cup for the first time since 1993 after securing a 1-0 win over Mexico at the Cheonan Stadium.

Chelsea forward Dominic Solanke, who will join Liverpool next month, scored the only goal of the game just after half-time.

England will now face Italy at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium on Thursday, hoping to book their place in Sunday’s final. If successful, they’ll face the winners of the other semi-final between Uruguay and Venezuela.

Article continues below

Reaching the last four is a great achievement for the Young Lions but their night was tarnished by Josh Onomah’s bizarre second-half red card.

The 20-year-old, who plays for Tottenham, dribbled around the Mexican defender Juan Aguayo, who went down in a heap.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Brock Lesnar's #1 contender revealed at Extreme Rules

Brock Lesnar's #1 contender revealed at Extreme Rules

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

Arsenal fans are furious with The Sun's front page on Monday

Arsenal fans are furious with The Sun's front page on Monday

Video: Onomah's bizarre red card v Mexico

Onomah seemed confused why the linesman had waved his flag to indicate a foul against him, before referee Mohammed Abdulla Hassan Mohammed ran over and flashed a yellow card in his direction.

p1bhs6mr9j1qj61hemg7fcmjvkk9.jpg

That was his second booking of the match and off he went.

Watch the incident here…

Weird, huh?

Reaction on Twitter

Football fans on Twitter couldn’t believe what they were watching. Many were left asking the same question: why didn’t the ref use VAR to make sure his decision was correct?

Replays show why ref sent off Onomah - it's harsh

Another angle showed that Onomah had inadvertently stood on Aguayo’s foot as he ghosted past the centre-back, but this was entirely accidental.

Issuing the youngster with a second yellow card for *that* seems beyond harsh - and England will surely appeal against the decision.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
League One
Championship
League Two

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Brock Lesnar's #1 contender revealed at Extreme Rules

Brock Lesnar's #1 contender revealed at Extreme Rules

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

Arsenal fans are furious with The Sun's front page on Monday

Arsenal fans are furious with The Sun's front page on Monday

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Tag title match ends in an interesting race at Extreme Rules

Tag title match ends in an interesting race at Extreme Rules

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again