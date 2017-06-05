England are through to the semi-finals of the Under-20 World Cup for the first time since 1993 after securing a 1-0 win over Mexico at the Cheonan Stadium.

Chelsea forward Dominic Solanke, who will join Liverpool next month, scored the only goal of the game just after half-time.

England will now face Italy at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium on Thursday, hoping to book their place in Sunday’s final. If successful, they’ll face the winners of the other semi-final between Uruguay and Venezuela.

Article continues below

Reaching the last four is a great achievement for the Young Lions but their night was tarnished by Josh Onomah’s bizarre second-half red card.

The 20-year-old, who plays for Tottenham, dribbled around the Mexican defender Juan Aguayo, who went down in a heap.

Article continues below

Video: Onomah's bizarre red card v Mexico

Onomah seemed confused why the linesman had waved his flag to indicate a foul against him, before referee Mohammed Abdulla Hassan Mohammed ran over and flashed a yellow card in his direction.

That was his second booking of the match and off he went.

Watch the incident here…

Weird, huh?

Reaction on Twitter

Football fans on Twitter couldn’t believe what they were watching. Many were left asking the same question: why didn’t the ref use VAR to make sure his decision was correct?

Replays show why ref sent off Onomah - it's harsh

Another angle showed that Onomah had inadvertently stood on Aguayo’s foot as he ghosted past the centre-back, but this was entirely accidental.

Issuing the youngster with a second yellow card for *that* seems beyond harsh - and England will surely appeal against the decision.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms