One thing that everyone who plays Football Manager looks for is a wonderkid or two.
There’s nothing better than searching a cheap, young prospect, only to watch him develop into the next Lionel Messi.
Ah, what a feeling.
There are a number of players who are listed as wonderkids in the game but they go on to have mediocre careers. Cherno Sambo, for example, was the first player everyone bought in Football Manager 2001-02 - he was a striker who never stopped scoring - but his professional career saw him play for Millwall, Cadiz, Haka and Panetolikos, to name a few of his unsuccessful stops.
Every edition of Football Manager has plenty of wonderkids. So it makes it enjoyable to look back to see just how they fared in real life.
GiveMeSport has a look at 50 wonderkids from Football Manager 2007 to see how their careers panned out, courtesy of FM Scout.
Alexis Sanchez | Udinese | 18-years-old
Now: Arsenal
Anderson | Porto | 18
Now: Internacional (on loan at Coritiba)
Anthony Vanden Borre | Anderlecht | 18
Now: TP Mazembe
Aythami | Las Palmas | 20
Now: Las Palmas
Carlos Vela | Arsenal | 17
Now: Real Sociedad
Daniel Agger | Liverpool | 21
Now: Retired
Eduardo Ratinho | Corinthians | 18
Now: GO Audax
Ezequiel Lavezzi | San Lorenzo | 21
Now: Hebei China Fortune
Francisco Guillermo Ochoa | Club America | 20
Now: Málaga
Freddy Adu | D.C. United 17
Now: Without a club
Fredy Guarin | Envigado | 20
Now: Shanghai Greenland Shenhua FC
Hugo Rodallega | Atlas | 20
Now: Trabzonspor
Igor Akinfeev | CSKA Moscow | 20
Now: CSKA Moscow
Jo | CSKA Moscow | 19
Now: Corinthians
John Obi Mikel | Chelsea | 19
Now: Tianjin TEDA
Jonathan de Guzman | Feyenoord | 18
Now: Napoli (on loan at Chievo)
Leandro Lima | Sao Caetano | 18
Now: Fortaleza Esporte Clube
Lebohang Mokoena | Orlando Pirates | 19
Now: Ajax Cape Town
Leighton Baines | Wigan Athletic | 21
Now: Everton
Libis Arenas | Lazio | 19
Now: Libis Arenas
Lionel Messi | Barcelona | 19
Now: Barcelona
Lucas | Gremio | 19
Now: Liverpool
Lucas Biglia | Anderlecht | 20
Now: Lazio
Luizao | Cruzeiro | 19
Now: Boca Raton
Luka Modric | Dinamo Zagreb | 20
Now: Real Madrid
Manuel Fernandes | Benfica | 19
Now: Lokomotiv Moscow
Marcelo | Fluminense | 18
Now: Real Madrid
Micah Richards | Manchester City | 18
Now: Aston Villa
Michel Schmoller | Figueirense | 16
Now: Bangu
Nani | Sporting Lisbon | 19
Now: Valencia
Omar Esparza | Chivas | 18
Now: Tampico Modero
Oscar Ustari | Independiente | 20
Now: Atlas
Patricio Araujo | Chivas | 18
Now: Puebla
Pedro Junior | Vila Nova | 19
Now: Kashima Antlers
Per Ciljan Skjelbred | Rosenborg | 19
Now: Hertha Berlin
Rafinha | Schalke | 20
Now: Bayern Munich
Raul Garcia | Osasuna | 19
Now: Athletic Bilbao
Renato Augusto | Flamengo | 18
Now: Beijing Guoan
Salomon Kalou | Chelsea | 20
Now: Hertha Berlin
Sergio Aguero | Atletico Madrid | 18
Now: Manchester City
Sergio Ramos | Real Madrid | 20
Now: Real Madrid
Sherman Cardenas | Bucaramanga | 16
Now: Atletico Nacional (on loan at Vitoria)
David Silva | Valencia | 20
Now: Manchester City
Simon Vukcevic | Saturn Ramenskoye | 20
Now: Free agent
Steven Taylor | Newcastle United | 20
Now: Ipswich Town
Theo Walcott | Arsenal | 18
Now: Arsenal
Thiago Ribeiro | Sao Paolo | 20
Now: Santos
Valeri Bojinov | Juventus/Fiorentina | 20
Now: Meizhou Hakka
Vincent Kompany | Hamburg SV | 20
Now: Manchester City
Yoann Gourcuff | AC Milan | 19
Now: Rennes
