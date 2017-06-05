With the 2016-17 season now in the rearview, everyone is looking towards next term.

Arsenal certainly are more than most. After finishing fifth in the Premier League, the Gunners won't play Champions League football next year for the first time in 20 years.

But, Arsene Wenger has signed on for another two years with the club, so for the 'Wenger Out' crowd, it's time to get behind their club.

One would think there is to be a lot of changes in the red half of north London, despite their third FA Cup win in four seasons.

The fans want the side to compete for the league title and make some serious advances in Europe - nothing else will placate them.

But it seems as though Arsenal are going to make some drastic changes to their kit, too.

Although their kit manufacturers and sponsors will remain the same - Puma and Fly Emirates respectively - the colours of their away and third kits are set to change quite drastically.

Currently, Arsenal boasts a yellow away strip with a dark grey trim while the third kit while the third kit is navy with fluorescent features. After images leaked online, it looks as though that's all set to change.

As you can see from the images above, the Gunners are going with a light blue away shirt - slightly reminiscent of their 2002-03 away kit sponsored by 02 - and a two-tone grey third strip with a pink trim.

While it's not the first time Arsenal have had a blue away kit, it's the first time they have gone grey and especially with a pink trim.

But, who will be wearing the kit next season? Wenger had an £87 million world record bid for French sensation Kylian Mbappe turned down, but it is understood he will return with an offer of £95 million.

Those figures are hard to believe for most Arsenal fans, but Wenger appears deadly serious about bringing "two or three" world class players to the Emirates Stadium.

Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez is another player Wenger has publicly admired and the Moroccan has already told the Foxes he plans to move on.

Either way, Wenger is clearly prepared to spend money this summer and make some changes, but, is their new kit a nice change?

