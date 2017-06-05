When you're part of a team that breaks a 108-year-old curse like the 2016 Chicago Cubs did last year, you're bonded for life.

Fans saw that this weekend as Dexter Fowler, a member of last year's World Series-winning Cubs squad, made his return to Wrigley Field as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Catcher David Ross, who retired after last season, was also back at Wrigley, albeit as a commentator for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast.

However, he was still allowed to participate in the festive atmosphere, thanks in large part to outfielder Jason Heyward. As you can see in the video below, Ross snags a glove and takes a break from the broadcast booth to play catch with Heyward between innings:

Heyward's accuracy is impressive, as he hits the stationary Ross in the chest with every single throw before tossing his final throw into the stands as a souvenir. Ross and Heyward both clearly enjoyed the special moment before Heyward and the Cubs got back to business, taking down the rival Cardinals 7-6 to complete the three-game sweep.

After the game, Heyward revealed that he and Ross had planned the moment, wanting to have some fun during the game:

"It was pre-planned," Heyward told MLB.com's Carrie Muskat. "For him, doing his ESPN thing, he asked me about it, and I was like, 'Sure.' I'm happy to see him doing well and having fun and enjoying the other side of things. I never thought about seeing that."

Ross is beloved by the Chicago fans, who also clearly enjoyed seeing him back at Wrigley Field calling Sunday's game.

The Cardinals gave up two home runs to rookie Ian Happ and the go-ahead run scored on a single by former Cardinals outfielder Jon Jay. Stephen Piscotty's three-run home run in the top of the fourth inning gave the Redbirds a 4-1 lead before the Cubs scored five runs in the bottom of the frame.

After three-straight losses to their heated rivals, Cardinals manager Mike Matheny and his players were left searching for answers (via ESPN.com):

"I'd say we've had two weeks of being in every single game," Matheny said. "Two weeks of having multiple games that we typically would put away and for whatever reason, they're just hard to finish now. They're always hard to finish here."

With the win, the Cubs improved to 28-27 on the season, but still trail the 30-27 Milwaukee Brewers by one game for first place in the National League Central division. The Cardinals, meanwhile, fell to 26-28 on the year and are 2.5 games behind Milwaukee in the NL Central standings.

