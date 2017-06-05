WWE fans furious that one Superstar lost at Extreme Rules last night

The WWE Universe was not happy with last night's RAW Women's Title match result at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) in Baltimore, Maryland.

RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss defended her title against former champ Bayley, in a rematch from their initial meeting at Payback last month where "Little Miss Bliss" won the title. After weeks of torment from Bliss to Bayley on RAW, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle made a Kendo Stick-On-A-Pole Match between the pair.

A Kendo Stick was hung above a turnbuckle, and the first woman to climb up and grab it first would be legally allowed to use it as a weapon in the match.

Bliss had been attacking Bayley for the past few weeks on RAW, beating her with a Kendo Stick and making fun of the "Hugger's" inability to get Extreme when the time called for it. Bayley looked to silence those criticisms when she went head-to-head with Bliss last night, but all she seemed to do was prove Bliss right.

Although Bayley grabbed the Kendo Stick first, Bliss was the one who did the bulk of the damage with it after taking it back and defeated Bayley in what many are calling a squash match. Bayley got off little to no offense during the bout, which surprisingly lasted a very short amount of time after all the build up given to it on RAW.

Plenty of fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure from the bout, all the way from disliking the way the WWE seems to be booking Bayley lately, down to their dissatisfaction with the match itself:

It should be interesting to see where both women go from here. Bayley has now lost two RAW Women's Title matches in a row and it's unlikely she'll get another shot at the throne without winning a No. 1-contenders match.

The next most likely opponent for Bliss could very well be her best friend Nia Jax, who appeared on the Extreme Rules pre-show on the WWE Network and picked Bliss to win the match. She also stated that no matter which woman would've emerged victorious last night, neither of them could hang with her inside the ring.

