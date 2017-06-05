GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal fans are excited about where Arsene Wenger and Ivan Gazidis were spotted

Arsene Wenger has made his intentions for the summer transfer window very clear.

While the Frenchman claims Arsenal cannot match the spending power of some of their rivals, he insists a "maximum of two or three" signings will be made.

Speaking to beIN Sports recently, he added: "We cannot spend as much as many other clubs because some clubs have external resources that allow them to be basically unlimited.

"We have to be clear what we understand as a big signing. Is [Rob] Holding a big signing for you or not?

"When you buy a player for £40m, everybody will have at the start a positive judgement. When you buy him for £2m, he can't be good?

"That means a big signing is not necessarily linked with the amount of money spent."

Wenger will use a typically pragmatic approach when it comes to spending, although according to L'Equipe, he's going all out to sign Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe.

The French publication report that Arsenal recently had an £87 million bid rejected for the 18-year-old, with Wenger now plotting a second offer.

FBL-WC-2018-FRA-TRAINING

Even just trying to sign Mbappe is huge signal of intent from Wenger, who recently signed a two-year extension in north London and is now under pressure to deliver in the Premier League.

And it would appear the 67-year-old is trying to steal a march on his rivals in the race to sign Mbappe, after a picture emerged on Twitter of him in Nice with chief executive Ivan Gazidis (see below).

As reported by the Mirror, Wenger and Gazidis were pictured walking together along the French Riviera on Sunday having flown into Cote d'Azur Airport, which is the nearest to Monaco.

Were they just on holiday together? Doubtful, which is why speculation of Mbappe moving to the Emirates Stadium this summer has intensified.

Arsenal fans are certainly excited by this latest development, as you can see in the Twitter reaction below.

ARSENAL FANS REACT

Arsenal would have to fork out a world-record sum to sign Mbappe but considering the season he's just had, he could be worth every penny.

The France international - who is being tipped as the 'next Thierry Henry' - scored 26 goals in all competitions for Monaco, helping them win Ligue 1 and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

