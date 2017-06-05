Pepe has reached the end of his time with Real Madrid, 10 years after joining the Spanish giants from FC Porto.

The Portuguese defender, 34, has been a magnificent servant for Los Blancos, winning a host of major honours including two La Liga titles, two Copas del Rey, two FIFA Club World Cups and three UEFA Champions Leagues.

It was reported back in January, by The Sun, that Pepe would leave Madrid for China this summer. The report confidently claimed the veteran centre-back would sign for Hebei China Fortune and earn an eye-watering £248,000 a week.

However, six months on and that’s no longer the case.

According to Marca, Pepe has reached the conclusion that moving to China would seriously hinder his chances of being called up for next summer’s World Cup finals in Russia. He’s subsequently ruled out the Chinese Super League as a potential next destination.

Pepe's next club has been decided

Marca understand that, despite interest from Chinese clubs and the Italian outfit Inter Milan, Pepe has decided to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The French club have made a recent push to convince the defender to join them following an intervention by Unai Emery.

Emery has convinced the PSG board that Pepe could be a crucial contributor to his defence and the player will now sign a two-year contract.

The pact was reportedly reached in Cardiff during a meeting between agent Jorge Mendes and PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Emery is staying at PSG

Reports have suggested that PSG are looking to replace Emery, potentially with Juventus’s head coach Massimiliano Allegri, but Al-Khelaifi has confirmed the Spanish coach will continue at the Parc des Princes despite an underwhelming debut campaign.

"I have always said he will remain in charge," Al-Khelaifi was quoted as saying by ESPN last week. "It is 200 percent certain he will stay in place.

"We are happy with him and he is happy to be here. We want to work together next season. We are going to change some things moving forward but this is not the time to talk about that.

"There will be changes. We want to enjoy this title, which has been well deserved after a difficult campaign."

Can Pepe help PSG win the Champions League?

Emery will hope the arrival of Pepe will help PSG move another step closer to winning the Champions League.

