Jeff Hardy went Extreme at the WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) last night.

Jeff and brother Matt Hardy made their surprise return to the company at WrestleMania 33 in a Fatal Four Way Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles. They defeated three other teams including Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Sheamus and Cesaro, and Big Cass and Enzo Amore.

Since making their return, The Hardys have been feuding with the team of Sheamus and Cesaro for the RAW Tag Titles. They made their first title defense against the team at Payback, and although everything was nice and friendly between the two teams up until that point, Sheamus and Cesaro viciously attacked The Hardys after the match.

Article continues below

After weeks of feuding on RAW, the Hardys got the opportunity to choose the stipulation for their title defense against Sheamus and Cesaro at Extreme Rules - and the brothers didn't hesitate to select a Steel Cage Match.

All four men put on an amazing match last night inside the cage, with various exciting spots taking place throughout the entire ordeal. At one point Sheamus delivered White Noise to Matt Hardy off the top rope with some help from Cesaro.

Article continues below

Jeff Hardy was able to escape the Steel Cage first, leaving Matt alone with both Sheamus and Cesaro inside to fend for himself. Eventually, the two on one aspect began to get a little too much for Matt, forcing Jeff to try and find a way back inside the cage to try and help his brother out.

After multiple failed attempts to re-enter the cage, Jeff finally found his way to the top and stood on the beam. He then delivered a crazy flip off the top of the cage to Sheamus and Cesaro for what was arguably the best spot of the entire PPV.

You can check that out here:

Although The Hardys put up a great fight, Sheamus and Cesaro were able to scale the fence and touch the floor first before Matt could escape and pull Jeff out of the ring first. Matt looked shocked and objected the call, but that didn't change the fact that Sheamus and Cesaro are the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

It should be interesting to see what happens with the two teams' rivalry next tonight on RAW.

What are your thoughts on Hardy's leap from the top of the cage? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms