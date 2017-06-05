GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

A true moment of kindness from Khan.

Amir Khan offers an incredible gesture to a sick young boy in need

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

British boxer, Amir Khan would love to help a young seven-year-old boy recover from a tumour on his face, by offering to pay for all his treatment.

The young boy named Ali Hassan, from Pakistan has developed a rather large tumour, which has unfortunately spread, covering his eye, nose and also his mouth.

Khan wants to do all he can to help the young lad recover from Neuroblastoma cancer, which he was diagnosed with earlier on this year.

Article continues below

Following surgery to Ali's eye, which resulted in his right eye being removed, a swelling soon followed to his face, which has now led to the large tumour.

Though, following Khan's truly wonderful help and gesture, parents of the young boy now hope that he will be able to have his old life back again.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE fans furious that one Superstar lost at Extreme Rules last night

WWE fans furious that one Superstar lost at Extreme Rules last night

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

Arsenal fans are furious with The Sun's front page on Monday

Arsenal fans are furious with The Sun's front page on Monday

After an interview The Daily Mirror, the father of Ali spoke about Khan's kindness and how much it will change his son's life:

"Amir Khan assured us of all sort of financial help. He told me that he will also visit us," claimed Ali's father.

"In January this year, a surgery was performed by doctors, removing Ali's right eye. But only weeks after the surgery, his face started swelling and resulted into a huge tumour."

BOX-MEX-UK-WBC-ALVAREZ-KHAN

The British boxer's general manager also spoke to The Mirror about Ali's condition and his recovery:

"I am regularly visiting the boy in the hospital on direction of Amir Khan," stated Khan's manager.

"We are waiting for medical reports. If his treatment is not possible here or in any other hospital in Pakistan, we will take him to any foreign country where medical facilities are much better and advanced."

Khan's manager concluded by saying, "Amir Khan has told me to be with the family and keep him updated."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Boxing

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE fans furious that one Superstar lost at Extreme Rules last night

WWE fans furious that one Superstar lost at Extreme Rules last night

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

Arsenal fans are furious with The Sun's front page on Monday

Arsenal fans are furious with The Sun's front page on Monday

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Brock Lesnar's #1 contender revealed at Extreme Rules

Brock Lesnar's #1 contender revealed at Extreme Rules

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again