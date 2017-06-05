GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Start of something new for Button?.

Jenson Button set to make Super GT debut in coming months

It is all going on for Jenson Button at the moment, as he is set to announce another big event that he will be participating in the coming months.

Button is set to be involved in the forthcoming Super GT event in August, which would represent the British driver's debut in the competition.

There was rumours and speculation for many years linking Button with making a long-awaited appearance at the event. But now it looks set that the iconic driver will be featuring in the Suzuka 1000km race this coming August.

Of course, it was not so long ago that Button announced that he would be stepping away from the sport he loved. Though, that did not last for long, as Button was soon back behind the wheel.

Following Fernando Alonso's decision to not take part in this year's Monaco Grand Prix, Button incredibly returned to the sport for the famous race over in France.

Though, it did not go that smoothly at all for Button, as he was involved in a crash with fellow driver Pascal Wehrlein, which was not the return that he was looking for.

But, Button will be hoping for better luck when he appears at his first ever Super GT event in a couple of months.

When speaking to ESPN following his decision to take part in the series, Button revealed that he has always had an interest to race at the Super GT, going on to say that his desire started way back at the end of last year:

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Practice

"After driving an NSX Concept-GT at the Honda Racing Thanks Day last December, I became interested in racing in Super GT," claimed Button.

"I spoke with Honda and they have given me the chance to race at the Suzuka 1000km. 

"As an F1 driver and a member of Team Mugen, I will push to win. I am very much looking forward to racing in front of my Japanese fans again," concluded Button.

Formula 1

