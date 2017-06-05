GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

EA Sports reveal who will be the cover star of FIFA 18

When Lionel Messi made the controversial decision to switch allegiances from FIFA to Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) last year, the Argentine's rating was immediately affected.

Whereas on previous versions of FIFA he was the highest rated player, on FIFA 17, he was given a 93 rating, one lower than Cristiano Ronaldo.

EA Sports never confirmed or denied whether Messi becoming their second best player was because he featured on the PES 2017 cover, but it was pretty obvious.

In his absence, Marco Reus became the face of FIFA 17, beating Antony Martial, Eden Hazard and James Rodriguez in a fan poll.

EA usually stand by one or two players for a couple of years before changing their covers stars - Wayne Rooney featured from FIFA 06 to 12 - but they've thrown a spanner in the works this year.

Simply put, Reus won't be on the cover of FIFA 18.

Instead, it was announced today by EA themselves that for the first time in his career, Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo will be the face of FIFA. See below for their reveal trailer.

And here's how the FIFA 18 artwork will look.

EA's decision to use Ronaldo as their cover star is a surprising one considering Messi was the face of their flagship product for so long.

On the other hand, from EA's perspective, Ronaldo is currently the world's most marketable footballer after winning the 2016 Ballon d'Or, La Liga and the Champions League.

Ronaldo looks set to be FIFA's highest rated player for a second year running as a result, though it's unlikely his rating will be higher than 94.

At the age of 32, the Portugal superstar is no longer as fast or agile as he once was and will probably see those statistics drop.

His movement and finishing, however, will be on the rise following a season where he relied more on being in the right place at the right time than his physical attributes.

La Liga
