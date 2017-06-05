WWE: One stat shows we should have seen a major title change coming at Extreme Rules

The Hardys have some interesting history when it comes to being WWE Tag Team Champions.

Matt and Jeff Hardy have solidified themselves as one of the greatest tag teams in the history of professional wrestling, and have a plethora of titles to prove it. The Hardys are six time WWE Tag Champs, one time RAW Tag Champs, two time Impact Tag Team Champs, Ring Of Honor, OMEGA, NWA, and New Dimension Tag Team Champions.

Jeff Hardy left WWE back in August of 2009 and Matt followed suit in October of 2010. After departing from WWE, the duo propelled themselves into a whole new tier of superstardom after conquering the tag team divisions in multiple other promotions.

They even began a great run with a new gimmick in Impact Wrestling, as Matt Hardy developed the "Broken" gimmick which has amassed a huge following. Unfortunately, however, after The Hardys decided to depart from the company they weren't allowed to use the gimmick anywhere else.

The brothers decided to return to the WWE at WrestleMania 33 in a Fatal Four Way Ladder Match, where they defeated the teams of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Sheamus and Cesaro, and Big Cass and Enzo Amore for the RAW Tag Team Titles.

Soon after, they began a program with Sheamus and Cesaro who turned heel after attacking The Hardys following their title match at Payback. The two teams collided in a Steel Cage Match last night at the WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV), where Sheamus and Cesaro emerged victorious to win the titles.

ESPN took to Twitter after the bout and pointed out an interesting statistic in regards to The Hardys WWE Tag Titles history. In April 2nd of 2007, The Hardys defeated John Cena and Shawn Michaels for the Tag Team Titles. They then lost those titles to the team of Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch on June 4th.

10 years later, The Hardys returned at Mania to win the RAW Tag Titles on April 2nd before losing them to Sheamus and Cesaro last night (June 4, 2017):

It should be interesting to see how long it takes for the Hardys to regain the titles, and if they'll receive an immediate rematch tonight on Monday Night RAW.

What are your thoughts on The Hardy's coincidental title history? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

