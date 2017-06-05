It might not be his fault, but it is time to bench J.R. Smith

In the case of Thompson, this was to be expected. Thompson has always been a limited offensive player; his field goal efficiency has improved in the more recent years of his career due to the improvement of the players around him and the fact that he has stopped being given deliberate low post touches, yet his touch around the basket is not great, and his touch away from the basket is non-existent. Not a particularly good passer either and a poor free throw shooter no matter which hand he uses, Thompson is in on offense to screen, get the ball back, and make the dunks and lay-ups born out of the quality offense of his team mates. The length of the Warriors’ defence at the rim is making the last of these tough to do, yet it was not something to be relied upon much anyway.

Smith, however, is relied upon. This is a former 18 ppg scorer, a star sixth man, a career gunner whose game and reputation has always been that of fearless and gifted scorer, and a man who suddenly no longer looks fearless and gifted.

Both personally and professionally, J.R. Smith has been through a bad year. After a very poor first six weeks of the season in which he shot 62-184 from the floor (33.7%), Smith had thumb surgery that ruled him out of action for nearly three months, seemingly to fix the cause of his early season shooting strife. And in that time, disaster almost struck. During his recovery from surgery, in January, Smith’s daughter was born five months prematurely.

Basketball took a back seat. Of course it did.

Smith’s daughter, Dakota, survived, and was finally allowed home for hospital a couple of weeks ago. In addition to that frankly awesome piece of news, his injured thumb is, slight knock in game one of the second round series against the Toronto Raptors notwithstanding, surgically repaired. Yet the hangover of these things, and particularly the first one, is going to be very real. It is tough to imagine even trying to go out and play with a wife and daughter in hospital. I prefer not to even try.

Regardless of the legitimacy of the reasons for it, however, Smith is now back and ostensibly healthy. He is back in his starting role, with his big minutes, and with his big responsibilities on the court. And yet the reality of the situation at this moment is that Smith is having no impact on the game.

He is not making shots. He is not taking shots. He is not getting open for shots off the ball, he is not handling the ball, and he is not defending his position. Smith has committed several bad fouls in the first two games that have given the Warriors (and Curry in particular) plenty of easy points that, in scoring only three points in the two games thus far combined, he is not getting back on the other end. Smith is missing the few looks he gets, but crucially, he is getting very few looks. He just is not moving to get open. All that stuff Kyle Korver to mask his limited ball skills, and to create two feet of space to get a shot anyway even when defenders know that is all he wants to do? Smith does not do it any more, if ever he really did.

It is extremely difficult, and the interminable challenge for data analysts, to quantifiably measure the exact impact that playing a player who did not do much will have had on a team versus playing someone who might have done. However, Smith’s -30 in 42 minutes paints a pretty true picture of how much his presence has taken away from the team. And having had only two double figure scoring outputs in the playoffs to date, it is not an anomalous two game stretch.

It is time, then, to bench J.R. Smith. The big breakout scoring game isn’t coming. He may get his game back with a summer of rest and recuperation – although at age 32 come the start of next season, this is not automatic – yet the situation is more urgent than that.

Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue seems to be thinking the same way, and reportedly is considering benching Smith for backup two-guard Iman Shumpert in game three. Shumpert played more minutes than Smith in game two (22), and scored more points than him as well with six (admittedly on 1-6 shooting). Moreover, he took to the challenge, particularly defensively, when he tried to give Kevin Durant hell in man-to-man defence despite being about three feet shorter. Shump’s four rebounds and three assists were a testament to the fact that, if nothing else, he offered a change of pace.

Of course, even with a switch of line-ups, the mismatch remains offensively. For all his enthusiasm in trying to do so, Shumpert does not shoot very well from outside. He is a 34% career three point shooter, which is acceptably average, yet it is not on contested looks. With a hand up, or when asked to shoot off the dribble, that percentage plummets. Shumpert shoots no better from inside the arc, a career 39.6% shooter from all areas with a true shooting percentage of .498%. Indeed, his TS% for 2016/17 of .536% was, despite still being mediocre, a career high by 20 points. Whereas Golden State can run out five many units full of average to good to great scorers, Cleveland, as evidenced by Shumpert, cannot.

Nevertheless, Smith has been so unimpactful thus far that the option is worth considering. The Cavaliers need to find some impact and inspiration from somewhere, and while Iman Shumpert Wing Isolations (as was seen twice too often in game two) are absolutely not getting the job done, Shumpert’s movement and defensive impact at least provide something from a position that is otherwise giving Cleveland nothing. In light of his year to date, it is impossible to fault Smith for this, and the above is not an exercise in blame. It is merely trying to find a pathway to success for a team that currently looks completely defeated, undermanned and bereft of ideas.

In benching Smith, the Cavaliers essentially concede that they have too few offensive weapons to compete in their current guise. But in doing so, at least they would not concede the series.