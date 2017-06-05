To say that Virgil van Dijk is a wanted man this summer is an understatement.

The Southampton defender is publicly wanted by Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool - while there are no doubt plenty more top European clubs interested in him.

But it would take a lot of money for him to leave St. Mary’s this summer. It’s reported that he wants £200,000-per-week, while the Saints are holding out for around £60 million.

City, Chelsea and Liverpool were all happy to pay what it took to sign the Dutchman, so it was all down to Van Dijk's decision.

And this evening, several reports suggested that he had chosen Liverpool over Chelsea and City.

Paul Joyce from The Times suggested that Jurgen Klopp’s side now need to negotiate a fee that will be a world-record deal for a defender.

But why did Van Dijk turn down Pep Guardiola’s City and champions Chelsea, in favour of Liverpool?

Three reasons for Van Dijk's decision

Well, Joyce reports that Van Dijk “believes the next phase of his career will best be served under manager Jurgen Klopp on Merseyside.”

The 25-year-old has clearly been won over by the former Borussia Dortmund boss, and is keen to work with him next season.

He also “sees a similarlarity in terms of the stature of Liverpool and former club Celtic regarding the fan base and the passion which surrounds what is a football institution.”

The centre-back also believes that Liverpool can be title challengers next season and understands why the club want him so desperately - considering they conceded 42 goals last season losing to the likes of Burnley, Swansea and Bournemouth.

So, Van Dijk has picked Liverpool. All that remains is for the two clubs to strike a deal.

