GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Van Dijk.

The reasons Virgil van Dijk wants to join Liverpool this summer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

To say that Virgil van Dijk is a wanted man this summer is an understatement.

The Southampton defender is publicly wanted by Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool - while there are no doubt plenty more top European clubs interested in him.

But it would take a lot of money for him to leave St. Mary’s this summer. It’s reported that he wants £200,000-per-week, while the Saints are holding out for around £60 million.

Article continues below

City, Chelsea and Liverpool were all happy to pay what it took to sign the Dutchman, so it was all down to Van Dijk's decision.

And this evening, several reports suggested that he had chosen Liverpool over Chelsea and City.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Watch: Jeff Hardy's insane flip off steel cage at WWE Extreme Rules

Watch: Jeff Hardy's insane flip off steel cage at WWE Extreme Rules

WWE: One stat shows we should have seen a major title change coming at Extreme Rules

WWE: One stat shows we should have seen a major title change coming at Extreme Rules

Watch: England U20's Josh Onomah dribbles past opponent - gets sent off

Watch: England U20's Josh Onomah dribbles past opponent - gets sent off

Paul Joyce from The Times suggested that Jurgen Klopp’s side now need to negotiate a fee that will be a world-record deal for a defender.

But why did Van Dijk turn down Pep Guardiola’s City and champions Chelsea, in favour of Liverpool?

Three reasons for Van Dijk's decision

Well, Joyce reports that Van Dijk “believes the next phase of his career will best be served under manager Jurgen Klopp on Merseyside.”

The 25-year-old has clearly been won over by the former Borussia Dortmund boss, and is keen to work with him next season.

FBL-AUS-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-SYDNEY

He also “sees a similarlarity in terms of the stature of Liverpool and former club Celtic regarding the fan base and the passion which surrounds what is a football institution.”

The centre-back also believes that Liverpool can be title challengers next season and understands why the club want him so desperately - considering they conceded 42 goals last season losing to the likes of Burnley, Swansea and Bournemouth.

Norwich City v Southampton - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

So, Van Dijk has picked Liverpool. All that remains is for the two clubs to strike a deal.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jordan Henderson
Philippe Coutinho
Southampton
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Watch: Jeff Hardy's insane flip off steel cage at WWE Extreme Rules

Watch: Jeff Hardy's insane flip off steel cage at WWE Extreme Rules

WWE: One stat shows we should have seen a major title change coming at Extreme Rules

WWE: One stat shows we should have seen a major title change coming at Extreme Rules

Watch: England U20's Josh Onomah dribbles past opponent - gets sent off

Watch: England U20's Josh Onomah dribbles past opponent - gets sent off

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

WWE fans furious that one Superstar lost at Extreme Rules last night

WWE fans furious that one Superstar lost at Extreme Rules last night

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again