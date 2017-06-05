Kevin De Bruyne moved to Chelsea at a young age, hardly got a game, impressed on loan at Werder Bremen and then sealed a permanent transfer to Wolfsburg, where he ripped it up before being snapped up by Manchester City a season later.

City signed him for £55 million in 2015 and he’s now widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s best players.

Is something similar about to happen with Mohamed Salah?

The Egyptian winger joined Chelsea from Basel midway through the 2013-14 campaign, barely featured, and was then loaned to Fiorentina in 2015.

Salah then moved to AS Roma for the 2015-16 campaign and was signed by the Italian club on a permanent basis last August.

Salah expected to sign for Liverpool this week

Following another excellent campaign with the Giallorossi, Salah is now the subject of a £35 million offer from Liverpool.

The 24-year-old is expected to seal a move to Anfield, per the Guardian, later this week.

Salah will earn around £90,000 a week with the Merseyside outfit and will subsequently become the joint most-expensive signing in Liverpool’s history following the 2011 acquisition of Andy Carroll from Newcastle United.

Why Jurgen Klopp wants Salah

Jurgen Klopp wants Salah, per the Guardian’s report, to provide his team with an injection of pace in their attacking front line.

On the occasions Sadio Mane has been unavailable this season, Liverpool have visibly lacked pace in wide areas.

With Salah and Mane in the same attacking line-up, Klopp’s side will pose a major threat on the counter-attack next season.

And it wouldn’t come as a shock if Salah sets the record for the fastest speed recorded over the course of the 2017-18 campaign at some point next term.

Video: Salah's pace is ridiculous

You see, the Egyptian is absolutely rapid.

Don’t believe us? Check out this video…

Any team that deploys a high line against Liverpool next season is asking for trouble.

