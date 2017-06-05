Andy Murray produced another strong display to knock Karen Khachanov out of the French open, and afterwards took a moment to honour the victims of the recent terror attacks in London and Manchester.

Coming off the back of an impressive win over Juan Martin del Potro, Murray again showed he has more chance in this tournament than many would have thought in the build-up.

Form and fitness had both been worries before Roland Garross, leading him to look no further than his next match coming into the tournament, but he appears to have found his stride just in time.

Russian Khchanov is ranked 53rd in the world, but some had thought his power could pose a problem for the Brit.

But Murray, a beaten finalist in the tournament last year, was unfazed and swept his opponent aside in straight sets, 6-3 6-4 6-4.

Murray pays tribute to terror attack victims

In his post-match interview, he addressed the crowd and paid tribute not only to those affected by terror attacks in England and France, but also to the spirit of fans coming to the match despite the uncertainty of recent weeks.

“It was a terrible tragedy in London and also in Manchester only a few weeks ago,” he said.

“Paris has had some problems in the last few years and I'm sure everyone will join me in sharing the fact that our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this.

“It is something which has affected large parts of Europe and all over the world. I appreciate everyone still coming out to support us and I'm grateful I can perform in front of you.”

The crowd and pundits alike appreciated his kind words, with John McEnroe saying:

“It was as impressive what he [Murray] said after, as what he did while he played.”

Watch the interview here...

The win takes him through to the last 8, where he will face eighth seed Kei Nishikori of Japan.

Murray will be hoping to become only the second Brit to win the French Open, after Fred Perry in 1935.

