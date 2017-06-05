Samoa Joe quite possibly picked up the biggest win of his career at the WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) last night.

After making his main roster debut by attacking Seth Rollins and putting him out-of-action for a number of weeks, in order to help out Triple H, "The Destroyer" has now earned himself a shot at the WWE Universal Title against champion Brock Lesnar. Joe defeated four other competitors; Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt in an amazing Fatal Five Way main event.

Joe allowed all his other competitors to take one another out, and just after it seemed as though Finn Balor would pin Roman Reigns to win it all, Joe swooped in and locked in the Coquina Clutch on the former NXT Champ, who passed out and gave Joe the win.

Article continues below

Now Joe is set to take on Lesnar, who defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 in an insane back-and-forth brawl to win the Universal Championship for the first time in his career. It has been reported that whoever won the Fatal Five Way would be in a one-off feud with Lesnar, as it is expected that "The Beast" will reign as champion until WrestleMania 34 when he meets Roman Reigns.

Lesnar is also scheduled to take on Braun Strowman at SummerSlam in August, however, Strowman is currently out-of-action due to an elbow injury he sustained during a match with Roman Reigns.

Article continues below

On RAW Talk following Extreme Rules, Joe sent out a chilling message to Lesnar indicating that "The Beast" isn't ready for what the former Impact Wrestling star is going to bring to the table (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"To Brock Lesnar, you start your training camp up right now.

"You climb those mountains and carry those logs, you throw people around, you beat up every sparring partner that you can bring into your camp and I can guarantee you still won't be prepared for what I do to you."

Fans seemed to love the fact that Joe emerged victorious last night, as Twitter exploded with approval for what seems to be the beginning of a big push for Joe:

What are your thoughts on Samoa Joe taking on Lesnar for the Universal Title at Great Balls Of Fire? Does he have a shot at dethroning "The Beast?" Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms