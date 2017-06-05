Heading into the summer transfer window, there was only one name being linked with a move to Manchester United - Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman has a €100 million release clause and United certainly weren’t put off by that. And with the forward himself talking up a move to Old Trafford by rating his chances of joining them as 6/10, it seemed as though it was only a matter of time before Griezmann arrived in Manchester.

However, last week, Atletico Madrid discovered the news that the appeal against their transfer ban had been unsuccessful.

What did that mean for Griezmann’s potential move to United?

Well, we soon found out with the 26-year-old pledging his future to Atleti almost immediately with the Spanish club being unable to sign any players to replace him this summer.

Just when Griezmann revealed he wouldn’t be leaving the Vicente Calderon, it coincided with a report suggesting that Jose Mourinho had already cooled his interest in Griezmann because he wanted more of an out-and-out striker.

So, with a €100 million deal for Griezmann now dead in the water, who will Mourinho splash the cash on this summer?

Well, it seems as though he’s already identified his number one transfer priority.

Initial reports suggested that Mourinho had drawn up a three-man shortlist of ‘number 10’s’. They were Romelu Lukaku, Andrea Belotti and Alvaro Morata.

Mourinho's number one target

But, after consideration, it seems Mourinho has decided which one he wants.

According to the Telegraph, it’s Real Madrid’s Morata that is Mourinho’s top transfer target this summer.

The Spaniard is seen as a “more viable option” with Torino’s Belotti and Lukaku proving far more expensive.

Morata is believed to be available for around £50 million - a lot less than Belotti’s £87 million release clause and the £100 million Everton want for Lukaku.

Mourinho would probably have been looking to snap up a forward this summer even before Zlatan Ibrahimovic sustained a cruciate ligament knee injury. That injury means the Swede is set to leave the club, leaving Mourinho searching frantically for his replacement.

Morata has found regular first-team football hard to come by at Madrid this season and is wanted by United, Chelsea and AC Milan. However, the Red Devils could have the upper hand with Los Blancos keen to sign their goalkeeper, David de Gea.

Whether Mourinho will get his man remains to be seen.

