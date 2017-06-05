The Hardy Boyz return to the WWE has gone swimmingly, with the brothers bringing excitement back into the tag team division and RAW.

Capturing the RAW tag team championships at WrestleMania 33 as they shocked the wrestling world with their surprising return was a great start to their run. Their running feud with Cesar and Sheamus came to a head at Extreme Rules in a fantastic tag match.

It was a close fight, with Jeff Hardy the first competitor to escape. Matt Hardy was left to fend for himself but couldn't join his brother in time. That left Jeff with no other choice but to re-enter the ring to try and help, but it was too little too late.

Article continues below

The Hardyz would lose the titles, seemingly tenths of a second behind Cesaro and Sheamus' escape. Matt had to frantically drag Jeff across the ring after he flipped through the sky from the top of the cage, but he couldn't make it out of the door with his brother in time.

The WWE may be preparing to split The Hardy Boyz for now, possibly looking to push them as singles competitors instead, according to a rumor via Cageside Seats. That could give some additional creative opportunities to better-utilizing both talents.

Article continues below

The way the Hardyz lost the titles might be the key to this. Jeff took it to the extreme when he jumped from the top of the cage to try and help Matt, but that left him in a heap on the mat. He was unable to get back up after the aerial attack, and that's one of the reasons they lost the bout.

This detail may lead to Matt getting upset with Jeff's risky maneuver costing them the titles, leading to a split. You can already see the fires burning in the "Broken" universe rumor mill, with Matt having a chance to take his character a new direction after the tough Extreme Rules... break.

Jeff is rumored to be the brother in line for a major push, with Vince McMahon still a big fan of his in-ring work. The Charismatic Enigma could make for an electrifying veteran in singles competition that has already risen to the top of the WWE in previous runs.

The Hardy Boyz haven't seen much development since returning to the WWE, but the duo remains over with fans. Their cage match at Extreme Rules had fans engaged and cheering, but it may be end of days for their duos run for the time being.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms