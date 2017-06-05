So much can change in one season, and Manchester United now seem to have softened their stance on allowing David de Gea to join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The Spaniard has made it clear that he’d eventually like to return to his homeland and play for Madrid, but won’t be pushing for a move and it’s expected that Los Blancos will test their resolve one more time which could see them make a player-plus-cash offer – with Alvaro Morata the name continuing to pop up.

MADRID INTEREST

Reports last week suggested a £60 million offer for De Gea was rejected, but those claims have been debunked and it now sounds like the Old Trafford outfit could be preparing for life without their star shot-stopper as the Daily Mail has revealed Jose Mourinho has three goalkeepers lined up as potential replacements.

At one stage, it was thought that United could turn back to Atletico Madrid to lure Jan Oblak to the club but the transfer ban suggests The Red’s must now look elsewhere.

The source is claiming that Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is one of the names on the list.

Hart spent last season on loan at Torino where he managed just five clean sheets in 36 league games, and he looks to have no future at the Etihad either with Pep Guardiola getting rid of Willy Caballero and looks to be bringing in Benfica’s Ederson Moraes.

POTENTIAL REPLACEMENTS

While it’s not clear who the main priority may be if de Gea leaves for the Bernabeu, Mourinho could turn to Serie A and more specifically Milan, where he’s reportedly eyeing up Samir Handanovic of Internazionale.

The 32-year-old Slovenian has drawn high praise for his performances in Italy where he’s been named the goalkeeper of the year on two occasions – but despite that, it’s clear that the younger Slovenian 'keeper is someone the fans would prefer.

Gianluigi Donnarumma took the footballing world by storm last season after securing his spot as AC Milan’s number one and the San Siro side has also reportedly offered him a new deal, so it comes as no surprise that Mourinho looks to capitalise on that.

It would be a big risk to throw Donnarumma in at the deep end – should he join United – as he’s still only 18 but the rewards could be great if he can survive the expected media onslaught that would be waiting for every mistake he makes.

Mino Raiola is his agent and he represents plenty of big-names in the United dressing room, so it could be an easier way in for the club if they decide to take the young Italian instead.

