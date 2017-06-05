GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Lovren.

Dejan Lovren reacts to question about Virgil van Dijk joining Liverpool

Published

Football News
24/7

It appeared to be a three-horse race to sign Virgil van Dijk this summer with Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool all fighting for his signature.

All three clubs were willing to pay the £60 million it’s going to take to prise him away from Southampton.

The trio could all offer Champions League football as well - although Liverpool still need to get through a playoff qualifier in August.

And all three clubs are managed by charismatic bosses in the form of Pep Guardiola, Antonio Conte and Jurgen Klopp.

So, who would win the race?

Well, according to several reports, it’s Liverpool.

The Dutchman has reportedly decided to join Klopp at Anfield, with him set to become the most expensive defender ever.

You’d think that everyone associated with the club would be delighted with the news, especially considering that the Reds desperately needed a player of Van Dijk’s calibre this season with them conceding 42 goals in the league.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-LIVERPOOL-SOUTHAMPTON

However, there’s one person that isn’t too keen on the idea of Van Dijk joining the club, it seems.

A video has emerged of Liverpool defender, Dejan Lovren, being asked about the possibility of Van Dijk joining him on Merseyside.

Is he looking forward to the prospect of playing alongside him next season?

Watch: Lovren reacts to Van Dijk question

Take a look:

Now, we don’t know when this interview took place but we can only assume it was very recently.

As to why Lovren “didn’t want to talk” about Van Dijk joining is anyone’s guess.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-SOUTHAMPTON-LIVERPOOL

Lovren came from Southampton to Liverpool himself but has often failed to live up to his £25 million price tag.

And he could well find struggling to play consistently next season with Van Dijk likely to partner Joel Matip at the heart of defence.

Maybe he’s just fearing his Liverpool future with the club smashing their transfer record to bring in a player that plays in his position.

Topics:
Rickie Lambert
Jordan Henderson
Philippe Coutinho
Nathaniel Clyne
Dejan Lovren
Southampton
Adam Lallana
Football

