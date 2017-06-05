Last night was a rough one for former RAW Women's Champion Bayley.

Bayley met current RAW Women's Champ Alexa Bliss in a Kendo Stick-On-A-Pole Match at last night's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV), in a rematch of their bout at Payback in which Bliss won to capture the RAW Women's Title. A Kendo Stick was suspended above a turnbuckle, and the first women to retrieve it would be allowed to use it legally as a weapon in the match.

Although it was Bayley who grabbed the stick first, it was Bliss who used it and unleashed a hellacious beatdown on the "Hugger" with it.

For the past few weeks leading up to the bout, Bliss had been teasing Bayley for her inability to get Extreme when the time calls for it, and many expected Bayley to unleash a new side of her in the match, but that did not happen. Instead, Bayley got off little to no offense throughout the entire match and was viciously assaulted by "Little Miss Bliss" with the Kendo Stick, before she hit a DDT for the three count and the win.

Now it is expected that Bayley will take a step back from the title picture, while Bliss enters what will be an interesting feud between herself and best friend Nia Jax. If a program with Jax is not the WWE's plan, perhaps Sasha Banks will be plucked from her current stint over at 205 Live with Rich Swann and challenge Bliss.

As for Bayley, it will be intriguing to see how the former NXT Women's Champ is used outside of the title picture, as the women's division on Monday Nights has gotten rather thin since the departure of "The Queen" Charlotte Flair.

Following her match with Bliss, some pictures emerged of Bayley's back after the nasty beat down she received from the Kendo Stick. Bayley is now sporting multiple lashes and battle scars from the match, which you can check out here below:

Everything should become a lot more clear after tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, as it pertains for what's next for both Bliss and Bayley.

What are your thoughts on Bayley's nasty battle scars from last night? Should she remain in the title picture, or begin a new feud with someone outside of the title hunt for the time being? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

