One of the biggest fights of the decade is on the horizon, and it finally has a venue.

Last month, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez dismantled Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Cinco De Mayo weekend for yet another decisive victory. After the bout, WBA, WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin (GGG) made his way to the ring and faced off with Alvarez, as it was announced that they would fight on September 16th.

The bout between Canelo and GGG has been in high demand for the past few years, and it seems as though we'll get two of the best boxers in the sport today collide in the midst of their primes.

Article continues below

No venue for the bout was announced - until today that is. Golden Boy Promotion's Oscar De La Hoya appeared on ESPN's SportsCenter to announce that the September 16th bout will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada:

"Everybody wanted this fight and I nailed it down," said De La Hoya, who predicted Canelo will knock out GGG.

Article continues below

"Everybody who wants to go to Vegas, have a great time. Watch a great fight with Triple G and Canelo. I mean it's going to be a train wreck, let me tell you."

A variety of other venues put in a bid to host the mega-fight, such as Cowboys Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Madison Square Garden in New York City, and much more. In the end, however, De La Hoya felt that the place to hold the biggest fight of the year was in the fight capital of the world:

"I did receive a crazy amount of money - the offers were just amazing (including) from Madison Square Garden (in New York). I was contemplating it," De La Hoya said. "

"Obviously, my good friend Jerry Jones wanted this fight. I talked to my great friend Magic Johnson, who wanted to stage the fight at Dodger Stadium, but ultimately the entertainment factor (was key).

"People want to go to parties after the fight. You want to stage the pre-fight parties, the weigh-in.

Golovkin holds an unblemished record of 37-0 and has vicious knockout power that has been the downfall of many who have stepped into the squared circle with him. Canelo is also quite the knockout artist in his own right but holds just one loss in his career, and it came to arguably the greatest to ever lace up a pair of gloves - Floyd Mayweather Jr.

What are your thoughts on Canelo vs. GGG going down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms