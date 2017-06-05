GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Canelo - GGG.

Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG set to go down in Las Vegas

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

One of the biggest fights of the decade is on the horizon, and it finally has a venue.

Last month, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez dismantled Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Cinco De Mayo weekend for yet another decisive victory. After the bout, WBA, WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin (GGG) made his way to the ring and faced off with Alvarez, as it was announced that they would fight on September 16th.

The bout between Canelo and GGG has been in high demand for the past few years, and it seems as though we'll get two of the best boxers in the sport today collide in the midst of their primes.

Article continues below

No venue for the bout was announced - until today that is. Golden Boy Promotion's Oscar De La Hoya appeared on ESPN's SportsCenter to announce that the September 16th bout will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada:

"Everybody wanted this fight and I nailed it down," said De La Hoya, who predicted Canelo will knock out GGG.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

Watch: Jeff Hardy's insane flip off steel cage at WWE Extreme Rules

Watch: Jeff Hardy's insane flip off steel cage at WWE Extreme Rules

Pepe has found himself a new club - and it’s a superb move for him [Marca]

Pepe has found himself a new club - and it’s a superb move for him [Marca]

"Everybody who wants to go to Vegas, have a great time. Watch a great fight with Triple G and Canelo. I mean it's going to be a train wreck, let me tell you."

A variety of other venues put in a bid to host the mega-fight, such as Cowboys Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Madison Square Garden in New York City, and much more. In the end, however, De La Hoya felt that the place to hold the biggest fight of the year was in the fight capital of the world:

"I did receive a crazy amount of money - the offers were just amazing (including) from Madison Square Garden (in New York). I was contemplating it," De La Hoya said. "

"Obviously, my good friend Jerry Jones wanted this fight. I talked to my great friend Magic Johnson, who wanted to stage the fight at Dodger Stadium, but ultimately the entertainment factor (was key).

"People want to go to parties after the fight. You want to stage the pre-fight parties, the weigh-in.

Golovkin holds an unblemished record of 37-0 and has vicious knockout power that has been the downfall of many who have stepped into the squared circle with him. Canelo is also quite the knockout artist in his own right but holds just one loss in his career, and it came to arguably the greatest to ever lace up a pair of gloves - Floyd Mayweather Jr.

What are your thoughts on Canelo vs. GGG going down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Saul Alvarez
Floyd Mayweather
Boxing

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

Watch: Jeff Hardy's insane flip off steel cage at WWE Extreme Rules

Watch: Jeff Hardy's insane flip off steel cage at WWE Extreme Rules

Pepe has found himself a new club - and it’s a superb move for him [Marca]

Pepe has found himself a new club - and it’s a superb move for him [Marca]

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

WWE fans furious that one Superstar lost at Extreme Rules last night

WWE fans furious that one Superstar lost at Extreme Rules last night

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again