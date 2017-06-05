Anthony Joshua’s thrilling 11th-round TKO win over Wladimir Klitschko in April set the Brit up for bigger and better things.

AJ now holds three world heavyweight championship titles; major networks want him to travel to the US for big-money fights and the call-outs continue ranging from Deontay Wilder to Luis Ortiz.

NEXT OPPONENT

Joshua’s path to the top will see him eventually face those men, and you can potentially throw Joseph Parker’s name into the mix as well, while Kubrat Pulev remains a mandatory challenger – so the options are endless for the man the world is talking about.

Despite that, his promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed who he will cross paths with next – and it sounds like a rematch with Dr. Steelhammer is on the cards.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hearn confirmed that unless Klitschko and his manager Bernd Boente tell him otherwise, they will meet for a second time with numerous venues being considered.

REMATCH

He said: “I feel like it’s Wladimir Klitschko.

“People keep saying is there a deadline? The situation is the fight is happening unless we are told otherwise by Bernd Boente and Wladimir Klitschko, who has a meeting this week.

“So many offers this week – Nigeria, Dubai, America, and also we have the opportunity of Cardiff here in the UK. Financially, Cardiff’s not the best choice, but also at the same time, if it’s not broke don’t fix it, and we have that mentality with AJ moving forward.

“Over the next two weeks, we are going to look at all those opportunities and sift out the ones that and real and the ones that make sense, and look at where the fight will be.

“But in our mind moving forward, it’s Wladimir Klitschko next.”

There’s still a major stumbling block in the way, though, and that’s whether the governing body will allow Joshua to have his rematch with Klitschko rather than fighting Pulev first.

After revealing that they expect a decision on that situation this week, Hearn also claimed that should the rematch with the Ukrainian fall through for any reason, then Pulev will definitely be Joshua’s next opponent.

He added: “If we don’t fight Klitschko, the Pulev fight will 100 per cent be next. If we do fight Klitschko, the Pulev fight will 100 per cent be next after that. I think the IBF know that.”

It seems like all of the speculation could finally end; Klitschko has a chance at redemption.

