After a long hard day at work, it's always nice to hit the golf course and wind down. This is exactly what golfer, Gary Cox, and his friend had in mind. Much to his surprise, a certain someone had other plans.

In Anchorage, Alaska, an unexpected visitor took to the putting green to have himself a little bit of fun.

As Gary went to take his shot, it was a black bear which proved to interrupt his focus by standing on it's hind legs and hitting the flag pole.

In the video, the bear is shown to be lumbering over to the flag to then lifting it up.

In the footage, it’s shown that the ‘visitor’ then has a sniff around the players' golf bags in hope of some food. Lucky for the bear, it was a ‘hole in one’ as it managed to hit the jackpot.

The other player claims to remember having an orange in the bag until it was savagely taken from him on the Alaskan links. As it took to the bag, the two had enough and yelled for the bear to get on its way.

Watch: A bear invades the course

A comical incident for the golfer’s it would seem, however, it must be said that events could have turned sour if the bear took to its potential nasty side.

Yes, an orange is gone but they've still got their limbs...

Stay safe on the course, guys.

