UFC

Joe Rogan.

Joe Rogan says Conor McGregor is the greatest featherweight of all time

Football News
24/7

Joe Rogan makes a very good case for why he doesn't believe Jose Aldo is the greatest featherweight of all time.

Aldo was the undisputed featherweight champion of the world before this past Saturday night and was set to unify his title against interim champ Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 212 from his backyard of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Holloway spoiled "Scarface's" homecoming, however, and finished him in the third round with a knockout, handing him only his second ever loss inside the Octagon.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan took to his Fight Companion podcast, where he and some friends watch the fights live and react to them while streaming on YouTube, and compared Conor McGregor's beating of Aldo to Holloway's (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Jose’s devastated. He’s devastated. It is what it is. This is fighting, people win and people lose. The sport, ultimately, it depends upon these sort of fights.

"It depends upon these all-time greats, like Aldo, facing some guy who’s got the solution to what that guy presents and that’s what Aldo did tonight.

"He went out there with all of his championship mettle and he laid it all on the line and he fought his best and his puzzle got solved by the new breed. . .

“Max Holloway beat the s**t out of him. He beat him in a way that no one’s ever beat him. Conor [McGregor] only beat him because he caught him. Max Holloway beat him down. He beat him down.”

Rogan then went on to reveal who the greatest featherweight in the history of mixed martial arts (MMA) is in his opinion, and he didn't go usual route by answering Jose Aldo:

“[McGregor]’s the best ever. You have to say he’s the best ever even if he never fights featherweight again. Why? Because he KO’d the best ever.

"The reality is, Aldo’s the best ever but Conor KO’d him. You couldn’t say without the Aldo fight that Conor was the best ever because if you look at all the different people that both of them fought, you’re like ‘wow it’s really close, it’s really interesting, but Aldo has more fights.’

"But then once they actually fight, that’s it. That’s all that matters. So you’ve got to give it to him.

“People will fight against it, ‘No, because Aldo was the champion for so many years.’ You’re 100-percent right.

"His body of work is much more impressive and there’s always going to be an asterisk next to Conor because that was just this one time he fought for the title at 145 [pounds], KO’d Aldo, and was like ya’ll be cool, I’m out of here.”

What are your thoughts on Rogan calling Conor McGregor the greatest featherweight of all time? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
UFC
Max Holloway
Nate Diaz
Dana White
Jose Aldo

