UFC

Jose Aldo.

Jose Aldo's head coach on why he didn't use his devastating leg kicks against Max Holloway

Jose Aldo has once again been dethroned as the king of the featherweight division, and it could be because he didn't use one of his biggest weapons.

This past weekend, Aldo defended his featherweight title in front of his home crowd in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil against interim champ Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 212. Things didn't go the Brazilian's way, however, as he was finished by the 25-year-old Hawaiian with a third round knockout.

Aldo didn't speak to the media after the bout, however, his head coach Andre Pederneiras was reached for comment and revealed that his fighter thought the bout was stopped a bit early (quotes via MMA Fighting):

"He thought Big John stopped it early, but I don’t have the same opinion,” Pederneiras told Combate.

"I’m sure that, when he watches the video, he will change his mind. I saw no way how he would recover in the fourth round after so many punches to the head. It would be hard Holloway not to hunt him after that."

Pederneiras then revealed why "Scarface" didn't use arguably the biggest weapon in his arsenal - his nasty leg kicks that have been the downfall of many who have stepped into the cage with him:

"Holloway started to feel more confident in the end of the second round,” Pederneiras said. "He was more confident, but Aldo was fine.

"I said it was 2-0, that he should breathe, and I gave him the instruction about the left hand that was low. It was clear that Holloway’s game was over his low left hand.

"I think Aldo didn’t do some things that we trained, like takedowns, for an example. And when you don’t use all your weapons, it gets complicated.

"Many people asked why he didn’t kicked, but, considering Holloway’s stance in the fight, there was the risk of Aldo throwing a kick and falling back down.”

Despite losing two of his last three Octagon appearances, Pederneiras doesn't believe Aldo is too far off from being right back in the title picture:

"You have to put your head in the pillow and relax, because the athlete can’t make any decisions after a loss like this. Nothing good ever comes out,” Pederneiras said.

"He will play foot volley and relax. We’ll talk later. He’ll go on a vacation and relax. Actually, Aldo has a really good head.

"There was the (Conor) McGregor loss and right after he had the title fight with Frankie (Edgar), he went there and delivered. When he has his head well, he’ll come back to win.

"Max had a great achievement for the division, defeating an athlete who’s there for a long time, UFC champion, and I believe his next fight will be against Frankie Edgar.

"If Frankie wins, Aldo is back in a title fight, especially because he already beat him twice."

What are your thoughts on Aldo not using his leg kicks against Holloway? Let us know in the comments section below!

