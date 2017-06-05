Kenny Omega is one of the biggest names on the independent wrestling circuit, making a name for himself at New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Rumors of Omega making a run in the WWE built up after John Cena laid a mysterious hint on Instagram in January. Many speculated Omega would debut at Royal Rumble, but he's remained with NJPW since and shows no signs of making the leap.

That hasn't stopped Omega from thinking about what his dream match would be. Omega recently joined The LAW: Live Audio Wrestling podcast and revealed that there's one WWE superstar he absolutely "needs" to be in a main event against, and fans will love his choice.

Omega was clear that he's very happy with his role with NJPW, helping drive the global appeal of the massive promotion. There is one current WWE superstar he'd like to work with, and it's someone he has history with in the independent scene.

"Right now, I'm 100% content with where I am because I would love to be the driving force behind New Japan in the global market. However, generally, I'm just guided by how I feel, where my heart's at and where I'm needed, if that makes sense," Omega said.

"I'm not gonna lie, there are things that I haven't been able to do that I would love to do at some point in time. One of those things is, I really feel I need to have a high stakes main event with AJ [Styles]. I really feel I have to. I'm not sure where it will be, I'm just saying that it's always in the back of my mind," Omega said during the podcast.

A Styles vs. Omega match would be wrestling gold, and the two phenomenal performers with Bullet Club ties would undoubtedly tear down the house in a major main event. Omega's dream match is the same dream match many fans have, no doubt.

That's why speculation around Royal Rumble was so hot. Styles has been positioned as one of the WWE's top wrestlers, and working a program with Cena only helped put him over. Omega was a no show, of course, but Cena and Styles still put on a great match at the pay-per-view.

The WWE has been reluctant to sign talent that was made outside of their own developmental programs in the past, but stars like AJ Styles and Samoa Joe are examples of non-WWE stars reaching main event heights. Omega and Styles would be huge, and the WWE would be wise to make that match happen under their roof someday.

