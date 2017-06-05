Jose Mourinho was in for a very busy summer as several big names have been linked with Manchester United, while there are expected to be some key departures as well.

The Portuguese boss would have breathed the biggest sigh of relief imaginable once the season officially came to an end, as he no longer had to face the media; injury worries were the last thing on his mind and he ended his first year by securing the League Cup and the Europa League to secure a spot in Europe’s elite competition.

TRANSFER BUSINESS

Next season, though, it starts all over again and the expectations are going to be even higher.

Not just because his big-money purchases like Paul Pogba are expected to perform much better, but because he’ll have the task of turning that sixth-placed finish into a Premier League winning side and some arrivals are expected to achieve that task and snatch the trophy from Antonio Conte’s hands.

We can sit here all day and discuss who could be leaving Old Trafford and who could be joining, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Gareth Bale, Victor Lindelof and Alexandre Lacazette just some of the names linked with moves.

Some transfers have hit stumbling blocks; targets continue to change on a daily basis and fans are wondering when the club will officially announce something to rival their neighbours who already made a huge statement with the signing of Monaco’s Bernardo Silva.

However, it sounds like Mourinho is in for a quiet summer and chairman Ed Woodward could be the one facing late nights in the office as the boss has distanced himself from all negotiations – because he’s simply tired and fed up.

FED UP

Speaking to Mais Futebol, Mourinho reiterated what he said last month when he told reporters that Woodward has the list of targets, and will leave it up to him to bring them in by the time the summer transfer window shuts.

According to Metro, he said: “I got fed up and tired of football before the last day.

“I promised that they would not see me in football stadiums, and I stopped negotiating for players and being worried.

“I gave my list to the CEO in April, and he has until August 31st to give me what I want, or not.”

While Mourinho obviously deserves a period of rest after the hectic campaign, completely distancing himself could backfire.

We’ve seen in the past that the lack of input or interest from managers could put some players off, and they end up elsewhere where a coach has invested time and effort into signing him.

With the Old Trafford outfit looking to secure some huge names, maybe he needs to sacrifice some time to add star value to the club.

